There was no thud. After a week of fibrillation, the European stock exchanges on 20 March, when they reopened, passed the first test by fire following the news of the takeover of Credit Suisse by Ubs, comforted by the reassurances of the institutions. However, the same could not be said of the rescued institute, sunk on the Zurich list, targeted by anger and announcements of lawsuits by investors after the zeroing, by the Swiss regulator Finma, of 16 billion francs of bonds « Additional Tier 1”, i.e. those that participate in the absorption of a bank’s losses when capital ratios fall below a certain threshold. Meanwhile, overseas, the CEO of Jp Morgan, Jamie Dimon, has set to work with those of 11 other banks to convert into capital all or part of the 30 billion dollars granted last week to First Republic Bank, hit by 70 billion dollars of outflows; yesterday it fell by 47% on the stock exchange, Wall Street however did not suffer losses: the Dow Jones stopped at +1.2%, the S&P 550 at +0.86%, the Nasdaq at +0.39%.

If the European indices, which started in the red in the morning, then recovered (Milan +1.5%, Paris +1.2%, Frankfurt +1.1%, London +0.9%), the share of the second largest Swiss bank it fell by 55% to 0.82 francs, slightly above the 0.76 francs that rival UBS will pay to buy it with 3 billion, coincidentally about the market value reached yesterday by Credit Suisse (Credit Suisse shareholders will receive one UBS share for every twenty-two of Credit Suisse). Ubs instead closed at +1.3% (17.3 francs), but S&P, while confirming the A- rating, revised its outlook downwards from stable to negative. Marriage of convenience promises to be difficult. The Saudi National Bank — the largest shareholder of Credit Suisse — confirmed a Cnbc that he suffered a loss of approximately 80% on his investment. In fact, the Riyadh-based bank holds an approximately 10% stake in Credit Suisse, having invested 1.4 billion francs in the second largest Swiss lender in November, equal to 3.82 Swiss francs per share: a far cry from the exchange of Ubs. See also At the drone school at the Kruk Academy in Kiev: in 5 days you will become an expert in anti-Russian aerial reconnaissance

However, yesterday’s turbulence did not silence Frankfurt or Brussels. “We believe the euro area banking sector is resilient», ruled the number one of the ECB, Christine Lagarde. For its part, the European Commission “will continue to closely monitor the situation of the banking system, which has greatly strengthened in recent years,” a spokesman said, quoting Commissioner Mairead McGuinness. The Credit Suisse affair and the consequences of the Silicon Valley Bank crash will then also be at the center of the European Council scheduled for Thursday and Friday. However, the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, believes that “the repercussions for the Italian banking system are insignificant”. According to Bloomberg, the Italian financial institutions UniCredit, Banco Bpm, Assicurazioni Generali, Mediobanca, Banca Generali do not have Credit Suisse additional Tier 1 bonds in their portfolios.