MADRID (SPAIN) – The first date of King’s Cup with the Clasico ends with the victory of Barcelonawho conquered the Bernabeu, overcoming the Real Madrid thanks to’Militao’s own goal. Match fought and tight until the end, with Ancelotti’s team failing at least half a dozen chances, but also risking repeatedly being doubled which would have ended the games well in advance. And instead, as in the case of the other semifinal between Athletic and Osasuna, the finalists will only decide in the return match of the Camp Nou.

First round in Barcelona, ​​but qualification that remains open

Xavi’s Barcelona conquers the Bernabeu thanks to Militao’s own goal, but qualification for the Copa del Rey final remains open. The return match of the Nou Camp will be decisive.

Final match at the Bernabeu: 5′ added time

It’s played to death in Madrid: Real produces chances in series, but the best one happens to Ferran Torres, who devours the double. Rodrygo is also very dangerous, however, for the merengues.

Halfway through the second half: the Catalan lead still holds

In the 70th minute, more or less halfway through the second half, the script did not change: once they found the advantage, Barcelona showed that they had studied a real defensive barrier with Xavi, on which Real, in fact, continues to slam without finding at least the equal goal.

It’s game time: Real heads down, Barça defends itself

We are now in the heart of the second half, the hour to play at the Bernabeu strikes with Real Madrid now projected forward and attacking with their heads down: Barça closes ranks and resists the siege by the blancos.

It starts again with an aggressive Real: Barcelona on the ropes

The start of the second half is still from Real: Ancelotti’s team puts Barcelona on the ropes and with Vinicius and Camavinga immediately goes very well on par.

Interval at the Bernabeu: Militao’s own goal decides so far

Teams in the locker room with Barcelona ahead 1-0 over Real Madrid. So far the unfortunate own goal of Militao decides, arriving at the end of a long period of dominance by the Azulgrana, after a start entirely from the Madrid brand, complete with a goal disallowed by Benzema. However, the reaction of Ancelotti’s team was inconsistent once they went down. Ammonites Raphinha and Vinicius jr.

The Clasico is unlocked! On 26′ Barcelona lead!

Shortly after the stroke of halfway through the first half, Barcelona ahead at the Bernabeu! Rebound on Militao’s shin, who mocks Courtois for the Blaugrana advantage! Network validated after a long consultation with the VAR.

Halfway through the first half, Barça climbs, the Bernabeu warms up

In the 25th minute, still 0-0 in the Clasico, Barcelona grew and tried to take command of the game as expected. However, the match heats up and the interventions begin at the limit of the regulation: Vinicius the first yellow card.

Benzema was the star in the first 15′, but kept it 0-0

Real Madrid start by attacking as if there were no tomorrow, the protagonist of the first quarter of an hour is Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, who first stabs ter Stegen but sees the goal disallowed, and then shoots on goal with a sure shot , finding Koundé’s rescue.

Off to the Clasico of the Copa del Rey: Real and Barça play the final

All ready at the Bernabeu for the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg: a Clasico in two acts, with the first leg in Madrid and the second leg in Barcelona, ​​while on the other side of the scoreboard it was Osasuna who took the slightest advantage , beating Athletic with a 1-0 win in Pamplona.

