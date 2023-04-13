On Tuesday the tour of the Italian band began in Granada The Magnetics, for the first time getting on the stages of our rooms. The combo, formed in 2017 by frontman Olly Riva of Shandon and The Soulrockets, draws inspiration from original 1960s ska and early reggae, but with a vintage soul and RNB flavor. In their more than 5 years of experience they have toured continuously with more than 350 shows, including major festivals such as SKA Wars in Mexico, Zwarte Cross in the Netherlands, This is ska festival, Reduit festival and Dynamite fest in Germany, Gdansk SKAJamboree in Poland. , Tramore international SKA fest in Ireland, Rock N stock fest in France, and opening twice for Skatalites.