First state tour of the Italians The Magnetics

First state tour of the Italians The Magnetics

On Tuesday the tour of the Italian band began in Granada The Magnetics, for the first time getting on the stages of our rooms. The combo, formed in 2017 by frontman Olly Riva of Shandon and The Soulrockets, draws inspiration from original 1960s ska and early reggae, but with a vintage soul and RNB flavor. In their more than 5 years of experience they have toured continuously with more than 350 shows, including major festivals such as SKA Wars in Mexico, Zwarte Cross in the Netherlands, This is ska festival, Reduit festival and Dynamite fest in Germany, Gdansk SKAJamboree in Poland. , Tramore international SKA fest in Ireland, Rock N stock fest in France, and opening twice for Skatalites.

In 2017 he published his first album, the highly acclaimed media of the genre “Jamaican Sha”. The second“Coffee & Sugar”It came a year later. Since then they have released works such as a vinyl single with Mr.Tony Dallara, one of the best voices in Italian history, and EPs “Cocktails & Fairytales VOL 1 y VOL 2” in addition to accompanying legends such as Miss Susan Cadogan from Kingston Jamaica or Roy Ellis from Symarip. Just last year they released on Black Dingo, a live digital album with Susan Cadogan called “Live in Italy”plus a vinyl single with Susan Cadogan called “My oh My” on Jump Up records in Chicago.

These are the tour dates:

TUESDAY, APRIL 11, GROUND FLOOR ROOM (GRANADA)
WEDNESDAY 12 APRIL, THE BUNKER (ALICANTE)
THURSDAY, APRIL 13, 16 TONS (VALENCIA)
FRIDAY, APRIL 14, GROTTO 77 (MADRID)
SATURDAY APRIL 15, HELLDORADO -MATINEE SHOW- (VITORIA-GASTEIZ) 1 p.m
SATURDAY 15 APRIL, NAVE 9 (BILBAO) 9:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, APRIL 16, PORTACAELI (VALLADOLID)

