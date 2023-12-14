Fiscal Oversight Board approves permanent increase for Puerto Rico firefighters

After years of arduous battles, Puerto Rico’s firefighters are beginning to be rewarded with significant salary justice that will materialize starting in January, with an increase in the base and permanent salary of $2,500 for all members of the force, according to confirmed the secretary of the Department of Public Security (DSP), Alexis Torres.

Despite the fact that in August, Governor Pedro Pierluisi signed the “Special Base Salary Law for Firefighters” (Law 83), in order to provide that public servants were compensated with a minimum monthly salary of $2,500; and grant a monthly increase of $375 to all those assigned to the Puerto Rico Fire Department Bureau (which operates under the umbrella of the DSP), it was not until yesterday, Wednesday, that the Fiscal Oversight Board gave the go-ahead to put into effect the statute is in effect.

The four-month delay bothered the president of the United Firefighters Union of Puerto Rico, José Tirado, who made his discomfort known through written statements in which he denounced that since August they had been waiting for the disbursement of money to be made.

“Given this panorama, we met with the Fiscal Oversight Board and with the economic team of the Department of Public Security to demand action,” Tirado said in a press release, referring to a meeting held a month ago, where the members of the federal entity agreed to settle the disbursement.

One of the most notable aspects of this achievement is the economic security it provides to firefighters since the salary increases that were designated since 2020 for public servants were financed through federal funds that, unfortunately, would be exhausted by 2026.

“The Board approved the increase and it was certified and reported to the Office of Management and Budget. And the important thing is that recurring funds were identified through the General Fund that guarantees that once the federal stimulus money from ARPA funds (federal American Rescue Plan Act) is exhausted in 2026, which are currently used to cover the past increases approved for firefighters, these funds will be used to make this salary increase permanent,” Sylvette Santiago, press spokesperson for the Board, explained to Primera Hora.

Meanwhile, the secretary of the DSP stated in an interview with this newspaper that the salary increase for the 2,100 firefighters that make up the Bureau represents a historical milestone that, he recognizes, responds to the claim that the members of this security component made for years, advocating for a Competitive salary adjusted to the cost of living. In fact, when the claim was analyzed for the purposes of creating a law that would adjust the pay of firefighters, it was evident in the Legislature that these emergency response employees earn $13.70 per hour, when in other jurisdictions such as New Jersey the salary per hour is $34.53; in California it is at a rate of $32.19; in Washington $30.27; and in New York $28.56.

“It is a historic act within the DSP what has been achieved in recent years with the Fire Department and the fact that this increase is permanent demonstrates this. Added to this is that when we started in 2021 there were 1,400 firefighters and now we have 2,100, which represents a 33% increase in human resources that are assigned through 96 stations around the island,” he said, adding that the recorded increase will have an economic impact of $1.7 million in payroll.

Currently, the budget of the Fire Department – which will soon graduate another 300 people – is $18 million. It is estimated that another 400 members will be recruited to the force for the next fiscal year.

Torres pointed out that the projection is that the increase will be paid prospectively for the first half of January 2024. “Now come the internal processes to evaluate the retroactive payments, which we hope to have completed by February,” said Torres.

On the other hand, the DSP secretary maintained that, in addition to the salary increase, public servants have been equipped with new tanker trucks, the acquisition of seven maintenance and transportation trucks and 85 vehicles for the Fire Prevention Division that will be used to carry out inspections of businesses around the island.

“In addition, we are acquiring 35 pump trucks and, among these, there is one with a 125-foot ladder and two others with 110-foot ladders. In fact, 40 trucks have already been delivered. This would ensure that all stations have at least one brand new truck. All of this is in accordance with the governor’s policy of giving priority to first responders and in collaboration and constant communication with the Fiscal Oversight Board,” Torres said.

