Italia Palazzo Chigi after meetings with trade unions: maximum openness to dialogue on implementation, after delegation of decrees within two years

The government confirms the objective of bringing the tax delegation to the Council of Ministers this week, probably Thursday and before the approval, it convenes the social partners to illustrate the solid points of the reform. The first to parade at Palazzo Chigi are the unions, then it will be the turn of a very long list of business and category associations, in addition to professional orders. Meanwhile, after the first discussions, Palazzo Chigi underlines that among the objectives of the tax reform there is also that of “simplifying obligations, encouraging collaboration with the tax authorities and encouraging the return of capital”.

CGIL rejects the reform

The meeting with the government “didn’t go well either in terms of substance or method. Today there was a description of the enabling law within 48 hours of the Council of Ministers, this is really not the case. There has been no involvement and we do not agree either on the reduction of the three rates, because it favors high and very high incomes, or on the flat tax, which is outside the dimension of progressiveness envisaged by the Constitution. We are absolutely not happy and satisfied. This is not an issue that affects everyone.” So the deputy general secretary of the CGIL, Gianna Fracassi, at the end of the meeting at Palazzo Chigi.

Criticisms also from the CISL

The CISL leader Luigi Sbarra underlines the “inadequacy” of the confrontation put in place by the Government on the tax reform and the “urgency” of having answers. And, after today’s meeting, he says: «I would add that we need to speed up discussions on social security, pensions, health and safety, non-self-sufficiency, revival of investments, quality and stability of work. If the Government responds to our demands and our priorities, fine, otherwise we are ready to evaluate the mobilization initiatives to be put in place in support of our reasons together with the CGIL and UIL».

Palazzo Chigi: maximum openness to dialogue on implementation



«The representatives of the Executive assured the unions present “maximum openness to dialogue and confrontation throughout the parliamentary process” of approval of the delegation and subsequent implementing measures». This was reported in a note from Palazzo Chigi after the meeting between the government and the unions on the tax reform. «After the confrontation with the unions, a table with the trade associations and professional orders is scheduled for tomorrow. A method – reads the press release -, that of dialogue, which bears witness to the Government’s willingness to arrive at a reform that is as concrete and shared as possible”.

After the delegation, the decrees will be issued within two years

“The timing, announced by the Government representatives” in the meeting with the trade unions on the tax reform, Palazzo Chigi informs, “provide for the adoption of the delegated decrees – which will contain the implementation discipline of the principles expressed in the delegation – within 24 months from the date of entry into force of the Delegated Law”.

Bonomi: drafts in the right direction

Many have already expressed their approval. The president of Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi, after an initial skeptical judgment, seems more convinced today. The government’s operation, which provides for the elimination of Irap for companies, the detaxation of business income and the revision of passive interest regimes, goes “in the right direction”, said the leader of the industrialists.

The key points of the reform

A few more details will probably emerge from the meetings, or at least the government will explain the guidelines underlying the reform, designed not only to gradually lighten the tax burden, but also to bring the financial administration closer to taxpayers, whether they are citizens or businesses. Compliance, litigation reduction, legal certainty are in fact the objectives that travel in parallel with the reduction of the tax burden.

Government representation

According to the government, the resources to reduce income tax rates, rearrange VAT rates, eliminate IRAP and lower IRES on those who invest and create employment will come from a reorganization of tax breaks and the fight against tax evasion. However, it will be necessary to understand whether the strategies of the executive in this field coincide with those of the trade unions, advocates of an all-out fight against tax evasion and avoidance. They will be illustrated by the Minister of the Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, the Deputy Minister, Maurizio Leo, and the Undersecretary to the Prime Minister, Alfredo Mantovano.

Who goes to Palazzo Chigi

It starts at 14 with Cgil, Cisl, Uil and Ugl and then (at 15) move on to Cofsal Unsa, Confintesa, Usb and Cisal. Tomorrow at 9.30 it will be the turn of Confindustria, Abi, Confapi, Confimi, Confartigianato, Cna, Casartigiani, Cia, Confcommercio, Confesercenti, Federdistribuzione, Federterziario, Confeservizi, Coldiretti, Confagricoltura, Copagri. Following, at 11, Ania, Ance, Confedilizia, Alleanza Cooperative, Confcooperative, Unicoop, Cndcec (accountants), National Council of the Order of Labor Consultants, Confprofessioni, Assoprofessioni, Anti (Italian tax experts).

The positions already highlighted

The categories have already partly expressed their opinion, largely positive, having recognized some of their flagships. Confcommercio has promoted the moves on Irap and Ires, as well as the reorganization of tax expenditures, Confartigianato has approved the idea of ​​a new tax-taxpayer relationship based on loyalty of conduct, the Cna has focused above all on the simplification of applause has arrived for the dry coupon on commercial properties.

