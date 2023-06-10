Fisherman caught the biggest catfish in the world | Info

The caught catfish is probably a new world record in length because the fish was almost 285 centimeters long.

Source: facebook/madcat

Alessandro Biancardi caught a catfish in Italy, for which official confirmation is expected the largest ever caught! It is probably a new world record for catfish length because the fish was almost as long 285 centimeters. However, Biancardi decided not to measure how heavy the monster from the river is, that is, whether a new world record in weight was achieved and that for fear of harming him.

A huge catfish was caught at the end of last month in the Po River in northern Italy. “The meter stopped at 285 centimeters. That’s a new world record,” claimed Biancardi on social media. The fisherman described 40 minutes of battle with an amazing creature. He states that he now has the feeling that he fought with a prehistoric fish, Kurir writes.

“I quietly approached and after a few casts a strong bite ensued. The fish stood still for a few seconds before launching into a very complicated fight. When the fish finally surfaced I realized I had caught a monster“, Biancardi wrote and emphasized that he panicked when he saw that he had tackled the biggest catfish he had seen in his 23 years of fishing career.

Biancardi said he never thought it would likely be the longest catfish ever caught. “Ten people attended the official weigh-in of the fish on the mat,” he said in the blog. The documentation has been sent and official confirmation from the International Game Fish Association is awaited that the catfish from Po is the longest ever caught. The fish is likely to surpass the current world record for catfish length by less than four centimeters if the association confirms it.

(WORLD/Insiders)