Fisherman does not return home: research in progress

Nefarious outcome for the search for the fisherman who has been missing since yesterday evening. The lifeless body of man, Eugenio Jordan, 72 years old from Valpelline, was found this morning, Tuesday 13 June. Buthier Current has it transported almost to the municipality of Aosta, in the Saumont areawhere there are locks.


The alarm had been given by relatives after the man had not returned home. Thus the rescue machine was set in motion, allowing – thanks to the analysis of the signal of his mobile phone – to locate the last cell connected and thus going back to the fisherman’s car, near the crossroads for Roisanon the regional 28, towards Aosta.


The searches, coordinated by the Fire Brigade, who set up a advanced command post at Pravillair di Valpelline, are concentrated in that area. Subsequently, the fishing rod used by the man was also found and the scenario of a search with the Alpine river speleo units took shape. The body, which barely emerged from the water, was noticed by an Alpine Rescue technician aboard the “Sierra Alfa 3” helicopter, during a flyover.


The Carabinieri, the Valle d’Aosta Forestry Corps, the Valle d’Aosta Alpine Rescue and the Guardia di Finanza and the voluntary police took part in the operations. Investigations into the incident will now begin, with the body of the man currently at the disposal of the investigating authority.


