Fitch puts USA under observation, rating risks cut

Fitch has placed the US’s AAA credit rating, the highest possible, “under watch” due to the risk of default. The decision, the rating agency explains in a note, “reflects the political tensions that hinder the resolution of the problem, such as the raising or suspension of the debt ceiling, as the deadline is rapidly approaching”.

The US Treasury Department has said June 1 is the “X date” the federal government will run out of money, triggering a default with likely devastating economic consequences. “Fitch still expects a debt limit resolution before date X,” Fitch said in the statement. “However, we believe there are increased risks that the debt limit will not be lifted or suspended before date X and consequently that the government could start to miss payments on some of its obligations.”

Fitch’s warning highlights the need for “swift bipartisan action from Congress to raise or suspend the debt ceiling and avert a crisis for our economy.” This was stated by the US Treasury, underlining that for months Janet Yellen has been warning about the risks of debt tensions for American creditworthiness.

