Fitness trainer Tomislav Mančić (32) from Krnjača, who disappeared on March 14, has died.

“Dear friends, we want to inform you that our dear Toma has passed away. The funeral is most likely on Monday, but we will know the exact information tomorrow,” it was announced on Instagram. Let us remind you that Mančić did not take his mobile phone or personal documents with him at the time of his disappearance.

He was wearing a black vest, black sneakers and a black hoodie. Two days before his disappearance, Tomislav heard from his cousin.

