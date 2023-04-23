Home » Fiumicino (Rome), a 9-year-old boy escapes an attempted kidnapping
by admin
A Fiumicino (Rome) a child of 9 years escaped a attempted kidnapping. A man, of about 50 years old, entered the garden of a house and, after having picked up the little one, tried to carry him towards his car. The however, the child struggled and began to scream, causing the man to flee. The mother of the child then intervened and alerted 112. The policemen of the Fiumicino police station are investigating the episode.

The child was already
heard by investigators. In addition, witnesses are being sought and the images of the

cameras surveillance of the area. The investigations also aim to ascertain whether the man who attempted to kidnap the child is an acquaintance of the family.

Parents on social groups: “We are worried” Dozens of comments, especially from concerned parents, on social groups in the city. Many are asking for more security and an increase in police forces in the city, which has a vast territory, among the largest in Italy. “It’s pure madness now”, “Let the identikit of the person who attempted the kidnapping be released”, “I’m shocked, it happened right in the area where I live”, “More checks are needed even in front of schools”. These are some published comments.

