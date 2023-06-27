Home » Five cases of malaria confirmed in the US, the first time in 20 years
It hasn’t happened in 20 years and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are on high alert. “Malaria is a medical emergency and should be treated accordingly,” said the CDC, which issued a warning to confirm five cases of malaria in the United States, the first locally acquired cases of the mosquito-borne disease in 20 years. Four cases have been confirmed in Florida and one in Texasthe CDC said, adding that the incidents in the two states do not appear to be related. “Despite these cases, the risk of locally acquired malaria remains extremely low in the United States,” the CDC said, adding, “All patients have received treatment and are improving.”

The US authorities are now looking for more cases and in the affected areas, where they have been implemented mosquito surveillance and control measures. Florida issued a mosquito-borne disease advisory after cases were discovered in Sarasota and Manatee counties, warning residents to drain standing water where mosquitoes can breed and to wear long-sleeved shirts and pants.

Texas issued a health alert after the infection was diagnosed in a resident who worked outdoors in Cameron County. The Texas health department said no other cases had been identified so far even though theand Anopheles mosquitoes, found throughout much of the United States, can transmit the disease if they feed on the blood of an infected person. Nearly all cases of malaria that have occurred in the United States are imported by people who have traveled from countries with endemic transmission. The last locally acquired case of malaria in the United States was in 2003, when 8 cases were identified in Palm Beach County, Florida.

