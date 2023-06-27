five facts about Djokovic at Wimbledon | Sports

Novak Djokovic has incredible statistics at Wimbledon…

Novak Djokovic is going for his 24th Grand Slam title, his eighth at Wimbledon. He has already arrived in London and started preparations for the competition and the grass surface. Everyone agrees that the Serb is the first favorite for the trophy, that’s what he thinks Karlos Alkaraz who took first place and who will be the first seed in the tournament. Before all that, the organizers published five very interesting data.

On the official profile of Wimbledon, there are “five statistics about Novak that will blow your mind”. It really sounds like it’s video game data, not real life. Novak’s dominance on this surface and everything he has done at Wimbledon is incredible. Suffice it to say that even 10 years there is no defeat on the Central Court on the London grass…

Here are five unreal facts about Djokovic at Wimbledon:

Has won 28 straight on grass Has not lost at Wimbledon in 7 years, since 2016 Has 86 wins at Wimbledon, more than the top 20 players combined (85) Has not lost on Center Court since 2013 Won 4 titles in a row, 7 in total



