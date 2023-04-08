by livesicilia.it – ​​3 hours ago

Municipal police officers are ascertaining who is responsible for the clash. 1′ OF READING CARINI – Road accident between a truck, a Fiat Punto and a Fiat 600 in via Sturzo in Carini. The budget is…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Accident in Carini: five injured, even a child appeared 3 hours ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it”.