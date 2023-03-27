Five mistakes you might be making when washing your hair.

It’s not all about shampoo!

Did you know that time spent in the shower really tones your hair? Cleansing, moisturizing and using the right techniques can really improve the way your hair looks and feels after washing. So here are some of the most common mistakes we think people make when washing and caring for their hair, on the following link you can see the best products for damaged hair:

You wait too long (washing your hair at too long intervals brings big trouble)

Your scalp is like an ecosystem. And when you wait too long before washing it, you allow dirt, dust, pollutants or oily product build-up to settle on your scalp and attack your hair’s health. Find a wash-day routine that works for you so you don’t under-wash your hair but don’t over-wash it either. We recommend that you wash your hair at least once a week.

Do not incorporate a pre-wash treatment

Pre-wash treatments are so good for you. They prepare this part of your head, bringing the nutrients and effective properties needed to “nourish” your scalp and hair before wash day. Doing this at least once a week will completely change the way your scalp behaves, especially if you are experiencing scalp problems.

You are not cleaning your scalp effectively

Your scalp needs shampoo on wash day. The shampoo should be gently massaged into the scalp so that it effectively removes all the dirt, oils and build-up of grooming/styling products from the scalp. The only way to do this is to give yourself enough time, make sure that the whole scalp is cleaned equally – you can alternate the products you use and you can always try something new, modern. Specialists also highly recommend including a shampoo brush, which not only helps to clean the scalp, but also exfoliates and massages it.

Do not rinse the conditioner completely

A rinse-in conditioner and a rinse-out conditioner are formulated differently. The former are used after shampooing and have more consistent/thicker formulas that lack styling properties. If you don’t rinse the conditioner out completely, you may notice that your hair feels heavier, looks dull, or gets greasy quickly. The function of a post-shampoo conditioner is to help seal the cuticles after shampooing, and it performs this function very effectively within minutes.

Important tip: do not apply the conditioner to the scalp. Conditioner is for your hair only!

Being too tough or being too… soft?

This point covers how you detangle your hair while it’s wet, how you wash and how you dry your hair. Wet hair is fragile because water expands your hair. So while it’s wet, you need to gently detangle and gently wash the hair. When you get out of the shower, it’s best to have a microfiber towel or t-shirt handy to dry your hair, as regular towels are too harsh on your hair.

So, here’s what you need to know! Implementing these small changes will really make a difference in how your hair feels and looks, day in and day out!