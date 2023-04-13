Since the end of last week, the media around the world have been paying close attention to the online publication of hundreds of classified documents that contain information and analyzes by American intelligence, especially regarding the war in Ukraine. The documents belong to the US Department of Defense (the Pentagon) and would have been published for the first time on Discord, an online communication platform that allows you to create private group chats. From there, it would then spread to other online sites, eventually reaching the attention of the media.

It is not yet clear who stole the Pentagon documents, although some are starting to circulate suspects about a person active on Discord who allegedly worked on a US military base. We do know however that the Defense Department has admitted to the leak of documents there actually was. This does not necessarily mean that all the documents are authentic: indeed we know that some of these, in passing from one site to another, have been forged. But various American newspapers these days are collecting and verifying the most important ones.

Published documents are classified as “secret” and “top secret”, i.e. the two most important and confidential classification categories of secrets within the American government system. Most also contain the wording “NOFORN”, which means that the documents cannot be shared with the intelligence of other countries (“NOFORN” means No Foreign, No Straniero). Other documents have the wording “FVEY,” a portmanteau of Five Eyes, an intelligence alliance that includes the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

Here are some of the more interesting and notable pieces of information contained in the documents and that have come to light so far.

The conditions of the Ukrainian army

Some of the published documents contain rather pessimistic analyzes of the state of the Ukrainian army and its possibility of recapturing further territory during the planned spring offensive. For example, some argue that Ukraine’s air defenses are much weaker than the government admits, and that by May the army will runs the risk of running out of missiles. It must be remembered that these analyses, although worrying, are based on estimates and empirical assessments which in turn may be too optimistic or too pessimistic. Before the start of the war, for example, American intelligence had estimated that in the event of a Russian invasion, Ukraine would collapse in two weeks: the resistance has now been going on for over a year.

Russia and the Wagner group

The documents showed that US intelligence has a very deep knowledge of what is happening inside Russia, probably thanks to a network of high-ranking informants. The United States is so adept at spying on the Russian military that it has near-real-time knowledge of war plans and even individual attacks. They also have information on the political clashes taking place within the Russian regime, and for example on the divisions between Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner group, and Sergei Shoigu, the Russian defense minister. These clashes are quite public and have also emerged in the international media, but intelligence has gathered information on precise meetings that took place between the two.

The few western special forces in Ukraine

Another document would show how they are on the ground in Ukraine a few dozen members of the special forces of Western countries: 50 British, 17 Latvian, 15 French, 14 American and 1 Dutch. It is unclear what so few people in Ukraine are doing (one speculation is that they are there for training) but their presence could lend strength to Russian propaganda that the war against Ukraine is actually a war against all of the West , who sent their own soldiers into the country.

Espionage on allies

Then there are numerous documents that show how the United States also collects information on allied countries. It is not in itself an unseemly practice: all intelligence services do it. But when this information becomes public it generates embarrassment. Among the Pentagon documents there is, for example, information on the fact that the Mossad, the Israeli secret service, is allegedly against the justice reform desired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Other documents show that some countries formally neutral in the war, such as Egypt, may have tried to sell weapons to Russia. South Korea, on the other hand, feared that the United States would divert its supplies of weapons to Ukraine, violating its neutrality. There are also some documents that appear to show that the US spied the secretary general of the UNbecause in some of his positions he would have shown himself too close to Russia.

Le “wild cards”

The documents also show how US intelligence have done analysis on possible unforeseen and improbable events (known in English as “wild cards”) which, if they occurred, could change the course of the war. There are four of them: the death of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the death of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the removal of the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces, and a Ukrainian bombing of the Kremlin.