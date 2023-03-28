by gds.it – ​​52 seconds ago

The carabinieri of the San Lorenzo company arrested a 55-year-old in the Zen 2 district of Palermo. The soldiers of the San Filippo Neri station (the name of the district) surprised him in possession of 2 grams of cocaine,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Zen, 55-year-old arrested for drug dealing: five others reported, there is also a minor appeared 52 seconds ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.