Five people died in the explosion of a rocket factory in Türkiye

Five people were killed on Saturday morning in the explosion of a rocket and explosives factory in the Elmadağ region, 40 kilometers east of the capital Ankara. The governor of the region, Vasip Sahin, said the explosion was likely caused by a chemical reaction that occurred during the production of dynamite. The windows of shops and houses near the factory were destroyed by the shock wave caused by the explosion. The bodies of the five dead workers have been recovered: the prosecutor’s office has begun investigations to try to reconstruct precisely what happened.