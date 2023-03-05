In Nagorno Karabakh, a territory inside Azerbaijan where the majority of the population is Armenian, five people were killed in a shootout between members of the Azerbaijani army and Armenian police officers. Of the five people killed, three are Armenian policemen and two are members of the Azerbaijani military: the shooting occurred Sunday after the detention of an Armenian police vehicle by the Azerbaijani military on a road which according to last the Armenian police were not allowed to tread.

The road in question is on the Lachin corridor, which connects Nagorno Karabakh to Armenia, and which has been blocked since December by a group of Azerbaijani activists who claim to protest against what they call illegal mining. According to Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, the Armenian police vehicle was transporting weapons to some peripheral areas of the territory: the Armenian Foreign Ministry has called these allegations “nonsense” and said that on the vehicle there were only service weapons and some documents.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been at war for control of Nagorno Karabakh for decades, with two wars in which thousands of people have been killed. The last ceasefire was agreed last September, but the episodes of violence are frequent and constant. Sunday’s shooting is considered one of the most serious episodes of recent months.

#NagornoKarabakh: in what is the most serious escalation in months Azerbaijani soldiers opened fire on a Armenian police vehicle near the village of Gaybali. Three police officers are confirmed to have been killed in the attack. pic.twitter.com/r9hv7NRvWD — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) March 5, 2023

