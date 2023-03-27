Home World Five semifinalists for Suberock 2023
Five semifinalists for Suberock 2023

There can only be two left, so the formations that we announce today are one step away from taking part in The Battle of the Bands scheduled within the Suberock Festival program on June 30 and July 1.
On paper the rock and roll garage of beautiful ladiesthe Portuguese power duo Bloody Samthe post-punk revival of For Your Information, of course psychedelic out of Globin Circus and American by the hand of Gonzalo Portugal.

Next week, on Monday the 3rd, we will announce the two finalists of this edition that started with almost two hundred proposals. Good luck to the five.

