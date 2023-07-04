Five senses: Taste! – FASHION WORLD

I’ve always liked sweets. I remember that, on the way to school, I would stop by a bar and buy paçoquinha, sigh, maria-mole and the like. Hidden, consumed during classes.

Eventually, during recess, he would compete for space at the school gate to buy other sweets from the cart that also sold popcorn.

I loved condensed milk. I used to keep some in my wardrobe. They were consumed when my parents were at work.

As a preteen, I had an obsession with egg whites with sugar. Pure or with strawberry, pineapple or lemon k-juice. I ate it alone or with sliced ​​bread… With a biscuit… I baked it (in a frustrated attempt to become a sigh)… I fried it…

When I learned to make Marshmallow I discovered a new passion. Thanks to her, I learned how to make cakes using the recipes in a notebook that came with Revista Claudia. I put together a collection of recipes. My cake obsession lasted quite a while.

When I moved to Campinas, when I was 15 or 16 years old, I decided to go on a diet. Revista Nova was one of my main sources of research. I learned to calculate calories in everything I ate. I did the Moon Diet. And, yes, I lost several pounds. It was great for my self-esteem.

In my first CLT job as a stockist at Lojas Americanas on Rua 13 de Maio, in the center of Campinas, things changed. There was a rule “It is expressly forbidden to consume any product inside the company”. As the word ‘forbidden’ has always been a problem in my life, of course I found a way around it.

At Easter, the broken eggs were returned to the stockpile. Repositors needed to separate the chocolate pieces from the bonbons. According to legend, the chocolates would be returned to the suppliers and the chocolate chips would be discarded. Eventually some appeared in the cafeteria, however, most disappeared.

The huge boxes filled with chocolates were visited at all times when I (and my more abused colleagues) needed to climb into the stock to replace some shelf. Literally dove from the box and emerged with I don’t know how many chocolates. I ate until my belly was full. Of course, that chocolate orgy helped me regain the lost kilos added with more others.

Time passed and my interest in sweets continued, but some things changed.

One day, a friend invited me to lunch at her house. At the end of lunch, she opened the refrigerator, took out some jars and placed them on the table. She explained that they were sweets and cakes left over from I don’t know when. According to her, as she knew of my passion for sweets, she remembered to keep it for me.

It wasn’t the first time he had done this. However, this time the justification bothered me. I ate some of the sweets, but I got that phrase in my head.

Arriving home, a trigger was awakened when I remembered other previous questions, comments or offensive phrases that she continually made (she was always fatphobic). I was pissed. She inspired me to write an article called ‘Things That Annoy Fat People’.

Unfortunately, it took me a few more years to understand how much of a toxic person she was and that, today, she is no longer part of my universe.

Interestingly, from that moment on, I tried to pay attention to what I consumed. I didn’t always succeed, I confess, but something has changed.

I cannot pinpoint the moment, but ‘sweet pizza’, ‘sweet pastry’, ‘donuts’, ‘churros with dulce de leche filling’, ‘gourmet brigadeiro’, ‘cake in pot’, ‘I don’t know how many variations of chocolate’, etc., served to change my palate. The very pronounced flavors ceased to interest me.

Today, I prefer macarons with citrus fillings, pineapple cake (preferably less sweet), chocolate bonbons with caramel salt, vanilla cream cheese (but it needs to be made with a very light dough), orange jelly, summer gelatin, panacotta (preferably without syrup), coffee, pineapple or coconut ice cream… However, nothing in excess. By the way, with age, you are sure: nothing in excess is healthy!

When I found out that I was in the beginning of Type 2 Diabetes, I was very scared. I remember the day after the doctor’s appointment I bought a bag of mini carrots. It was my food of the day. Naturally I got sick.

Returning to reality, I started researching the possibilities of replacing sugar. It’s very, very difficult. Everything has or turns into sugar. However, the market presents possibilities. Sad is knowing how much everything is very expensive.

It is possible to consume ‘less sweet’ sweets. Of course I did not stop consuming it, however, in a smaller amount. I try to eat more fruit (which I’ve always loved) or chew sugarless gum to get around the craving. Yes, I’m a sweet tooth! And therein lies the origin of several problems!

I developed a technique: no cakes, ice cream, pies, bonbons, candies or sweet biscuits in the cupboard or fridge. In this way, not having, not how.

However… Look how life plays some tricks on us!

A few weeks ago I invited a friend over for lunch. She brought out a delicious condensed milk pudding with caramel sauce. We ate. It was left over and, in the following days, out of complete gluttony, little by little, I ate it all. On the last day, I admit: even though it was still tasty, he gave me goat!

Days later, an invitation to a June party arrived in Guaxupé (south of Minas Gerais). I was in charge of taking sweets of the season. I went into one of those very dangerous sweets shops to buy a jar of paçoquinha and another of ‘pé de mulher’ (I didn’t even know that existed). Next to the cashier, I saw a small jar with nine sweet potato and pumpkin candies. Haven’t eaten that in ages. Of course I bought it.

At home, without thinking twice, I ate the nine sweets in the jar. I thought it was delicious, but it gave me a goat. I had to eat a slice of cheese to reboot the sweet tooth.

At the June festival, I ate a paçoquinha and two ‘feet of girls’. I completed the sugary saga with hominy and a slice of cake. By my average, it was little. But I was satisfied.

Days later, I remembered that sweet potato candy. Despite wanting it, it took me three days to go back to the candy store to buy it. There, I became interested in a pot with that white and pink Marshmallow that, in Brazil, is sold as ‘doce de mocotó’. I got.

Next to the cashier, I wondered if the flavor would be the same as in the past (which I couldn’t even remember exactly how it was…) and I exchanged it for a bag with the same ones in a smaller size.

Back at my house, while I waited for my lunch to be ready, I decided to taste the potato and pumpkin sweets. I thought it was awful! It wasn’t possible. It was the same candy as the week before, however, it almost gave me cravings! Lucky that my lunch helped to forget that terror.

Hours later, I went to wrestle with that white and pink Marshmallow… God help me! What a horrible thing! Think of a bad fucking deal! I kept what was left in the fridge. Shortly after, I threw it in the trash.

In the days that followed, I still remembered the intensity of those flavors and felt a shiver down my spine.

It’s definitely the following: certain flavors need to be stored in the memory. And under lock and key!

