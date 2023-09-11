Five unmissable zoological parks between Douala and Yaoundé – Journey to heights… Journey of flavors

Cameroon, a country in Central Africa, is full of exceptional biodiversity. Between the cities of Douala and Yaoundé, there are several zoological parks which offer the unique opportunity to admire wildlife in a preserved natural setting. In this article, we will present five essential zoological parks to visit during your trip between Yaoundé and Douala.

1- Zoo-botanical park from Mvog-Betsi – Yaoundé

Main entrance to Carrefour Mvog-Betsi. Credit: Léo

In the heart of the Mvog-Betsi district, the Yaoundé Zoological Park is a popular attraction for locals and tourists. It is home to a wide variety of animals, such as lionesses, turtles, monkeys (baboons, mandrills, etc.), snakes, crocodiles, gray parrots with red tails, etc. And lots of other mammals, primates and reptiles. There is also a small museum accessible at the price of 200 FCFA.

To find out the name of this animal, go to the Mvog Betsi zoo. Credit: Léo

In addition to the fauna, the park is also a reserve of flora biodiversity. Visitors can see and touch protected forest species. The park also offers a swimming pool, picnic areas and walking trails, allowing visitors to enjoy a day outdoors with their family. Mvog-Betsi is also a relaxation area for children with several attractions.

The zoo is open every day between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. For the visit you have to pay 500 FCFA for adults and 200 FCFA for children. And to take photos and videos you will have to pay the shooting rights of 1000 FCFA. Regarding attractions for children, you only need 1000 FCFA for all activities with no time limit.

2- The Ecopark Yaoundé zoo – zoological parks

Ecopark is an ecotourism space in the Ahala district in Yaoundé. Built on nearly 20ha, the complex offers various relaxation and leisure activities including canoe rides, angling, the art museum, the library, play areas for children and adults and the animal park. The Ecopark Zoo occupies a fairly small space, but it is still home to a diversity of animals such as camels, monkeys, chimpanzees, terrestrial and aquatic turtles, as well as birds. You can take a guided walk for 1000F, which allows you to understand the way of life of these animals.

Dromedary at the Ecopark Yaoundé zoo. Credit: Ecopark

The Ecopark Zoo opens its doors every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. While the park itself closes late at night due to the cabaret located there. To access the site you have to pay 200F for access fees. To get there it’s quite simple: stop at Carrefour Barrière and borrow a motorbike for Ecopark or take the 2km route on foot. An information plaque is attached to the entrance. Zoological parks

3- Primate sanctuary of the Mefou National Park

Primate sanctuary of the Mefou National Park Credit: Ape Actop,

Welcome to the primate sanctuary of the Mefou National Park located near the village of Ekali, less than an hour’s drive from Yaoundé, on the Yaoundé-Mbalmayo axis. There is a very large population of gorillas, chimpanzees, monkeys, drills, mandrills and also bird species. The guided walk of about an hour and a half allows you to be in communion with nature and learn lots of interesting things about the evolution and way of life of primates. The walk also includes a botanical aspect with particular forest species. To make the visit you must to make a reservation a few days in advance. Access fees amount to 2000Frs for adult Cameroonians and 10,000Frs for international tourists. To use a camera you must pay the fee of 5,000 FCFA per device.

Animal to observe at the Mefou National Park Credit: Ape Actop,

To get there: From Yaoundé take the direction of Mbalmayo at the cost of 1000Frs. Stop at the Ekali II crossroads where two signs indicate the direction of the park. Then, go 5 kilometers towards the park following the signs.

4- Limbe Wildlife Center – Limbe zoological parks near Douala

Limbe Wildlife Center – Limbe Zoo. Credit: Limbe Wildlife Center

The Limbe Wildlife Center is a true treasure of Cameroonian biodiversity. Created in 1993, it is the fruit of collaboration between the Cameroonian government and the Pandrillus foundation, It covers an area of ​​44 hectares. Originally a zoo, the center today has much greater goals. The park has become a true sanctuary for animals that have suffered from poaching. It houses and cares for 15 different species of primates including gorillas, mandrills, baboons, drills, chimpanzees, cercopithecines, etc. but also crocodiles, pythons, parrots and a turtle. Located in the Bota district, opposite the botanical garden, the Limbe zoological park is a 2-hour drive from Douala. The visits are possible every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the price of 500Frs for Cameroonians and 2000Frs to use a camera. Zoological parks

Observe parrots at Limbe Wildlife Center. Credit: Limbe Wildlife Center.

How to get there: From Douala, take the N3 national road towards Limbe. The journey takes approximately two hours, depending on traffic. Once in Limbe, take a taxi to Bota Botanic Garden.

5– Douala-Edéa National Park,

A visit to the Douala-Edea National Park. Credit: Vlcam

A crossroads city between Yaoundé and Douala, Édéa has an important wildlife conservation center. A former wildlife reserve, the Douala-Edéa National Park is located in the Littoral region of Cameroon. It covers an area of ​​262,935 hectares and is bordered by the Sanaga River and the Bay of Biafra. The park is home to diverse flora, with 80% equatorial tropical forest and 15% Atlantic mangroves. Wildlife in the park includes forest elephants, primates such as chimpanzees and black colobus, antelopes, West African manatees, sea turtles, dolphins, crocodiles and alligators. Conservation efforts are being made to protect chimpanzees threatened by poaching.

Forest elephant at Douala-Edea National Park. Credit: Vlcam

The park can be visited by going to the administrative headquarters in Mouanko. Excursions are organized on the islands of Pongo songo, close to Mariemberg, to observe chimpanzees. Entrance fees amount to 15,000 CFA Francs per person, plus food for the animals and fuel per vehicle, thus contributing to the preservation of primates.

