Five years ago 12 boys and their coach were trapped in this cave in Thailand

On June 23, 2018, five years ago, 12 boys between the ages of 11 and 16 who were part of a youth soccer team and their coach were trapped in the Tham Luan Nang Non cave in Mae Sai, in a mountainous area at northern Thailand. They had gone in to visit it and for several days they hadn’t been able to get out anymore, because the access ways had been blocked due to heavy rains which had swelled the underground watercourses of the cave: they all succeeded only 18 days later, on July 10, at the end of a long and complicated rescue operation carried out by a group of divers.

In the meantime, people and newspapers from all over the world had become passionate about their story. The coverage of the events and rescue operations was vast: there was talk of the stories of the boys, their families, their coach, the rescuers who pulled them out of the cave at great risk to themselves. The rescue was told in exceptional detail, many videos were published, but also the schemes of the rescue plan that was adopted and various graphics created by the newspapers to better understand what was happening. In the following years, books, documentaries, a Netflix series and an Amazon Prime film by the American director Ron Howard, played among others by the well-known actor Colin Farrell, were released on their story. Years after the events, the cave has become a very popular tourist destination.

The exceptional attention that this story was able to attract is due to many factors: the young age of the boys involved, the enormous difficulty of the rescue operation necessary to get them out, the great deployment of forces at an international level, the fear that even all those efforts might not be enough.

After entering the cave on June 23, the boys and the coach had covered 10 kilometers on foot, and from where they had arrived they had never been able to go back due to the water and mud blocking the way back. They were found only after a week, but it soon became clear that getting them out wouldn’t be easy: there was a lot of water in the tunnels of the cave, none of the boys knew how to swim and the rainy season would end a few months later, between September and October.

Initially the rescuers, more than 800 Thai and US soldiers, implemented measures to buy time and understand how to proceed: a pumping system was installed which removed about 10,000 liters per hour, to keep the water level low, prevent filled up completely and the boys and coach drowned. Then seven divers managed to reach them to bring them supplies of food and medical assistance: among the divers there were also a doctor and a nurse.

After excluding the option of digging a tunnel parallel to the cave to extract them, the simplest solution to extract them turned out to be to use the same ducts used by divers to reach them and bring them food: for this reason they began to teach them to swim and to dive using tanks, wetsuits and fins. On July 6, during a rescue attempt, Saman Gunan died of asphyxiation, one of the divers involved in the operations who was 38 years old.

Rescue operations began on 8 July: the boys were brought to safety one at a time, each guided by a group of divers along the passage that led to the exit. It took at least 6 hours to complete the journey to the exit, during which it seems that substances were administered to the boys to sedate them. In all, the rescue operations lasted three days: 4 children were rescued a day, with the addition of the coach on the last day. They were all doing well, although some had minor lung infections, and had lost an average of two kilos each.

Once the rescue was over, we talked about them for several more days: the first words, the first meeting with their parents, who had been camped for days in some tents outside the cave, their health conditions. But in fact they have remained quite famous ever since, especially in Thailand. Some of them said they had difficulty dealing with all that media attention, but for others it had positive implications: a few months after the rescue, the coach and three of the boys were granted Thai citizenship, which they did not have until then despite were born in the country.

In recent years, the area in which the cave is located has also changed a lot: the shelters where the divers who had worked to free them rested have been demolished and in the meantime tourist centers and structures have been built. The cave was inside the Tham Luang National Park, which has long remained little visited and known, but has since gained some fame and attracted many tourists. Hotels, shops, bars have sprung up and the surrounding streets have been repaved, and history in general has had a hugely positive impact on the whole area. A statue was erected in the national park in honor of Saman Gunan, the diver who died during the days of rescue efforts. A few months after the feat another of the divers also died, who had contracted an infection during the operations from which he had never recovered.

Tourism in those parts had suffered some slowdown during the pandemic, but many visitors have recently returned, also thanks to the film productions on the history of Netflix and Amazon that came out in 2022.

