Five young people disappeared after a night out, and three bodies were found near the place where they disappeared.

Welsh police officers searching for five people who went missing after a night out they say they found three bodies, writes Sky News. Gwent County Police officers also say two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries. News of the bodies found came after the police appealed to the public for information about Sophie Rason (20), Eve Smith (21) and Darcy Ross (21).

The three were last seen on Saturday at around 2:00am in the Llandeirn area of ​​Cardiff. They arrived in the capital of Wales from the port city of Porthcawl. The three girls, who hail from the South Wales town of Newport, traveled to Cardiff in a Volkswagen Tiguan, accompanied by 24-year-old Raphael Jean and 32-year-old Shane Laughlin. The two are citizens of Cardiff.

The Daily Mail reports that Rawson, Smith and Ross were seen at Maesglass nightclub in Newport on Friday night and he believes they then went to Treko Bay Resort in Porthcoln. Rasson, Smith and Ross knew Jean and Laughlin. The police have not yet confirmed the identity of the three dead people she found. “The Tiguan was found in the early hours of Monday, March 6, in the St Mellons area of ​​Cardiff. The car is believed to have been involved in a traffic accident.”the police said.

