FK Borac brought back David Čavić and David Vuković | Sports

The red-blues returned two players who spent the previous season on loan.

Source: Facebook/FK Leotar

These are the right and left wings, David Čavić (20) and David Vuković (19), who, as Banja Luka players, spent the past season on loan in Trebinje’s Leotar, i.e. Laktaši.

The fighter confirmed their return to the City Stadium on social media on Saturday.

“During the entire season, they were on the radar of our coaching staff, and their good games did not go unnoticed.

David Čavić and David Vuković are returning to FK Borac after making the most of their loan spells in Laktaši and Leotar. Welcome home guys!”, it was announced from the Banja Luka club.

Source: Promo/FK Laktasi

In the previous season, um:tel Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina played 25 games for Trebinje and scored four goals, while his namesake Vuković was the scorer of seven goals in um:tel First League of Republika Srpska in 31 matches.