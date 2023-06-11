Home » FK Borac brought back David Čavić and David Vuković | Sports
World

FK Borac brought back David Čavić and David Vuković | Sports

by admin
FK Borac brought back David Čavić and David Vuković | Sports

The red-blues returned two players who spent the previous season on loan.

Source: Facebook/FK Leotar

These are the right and left wings, David Čavić (20) and David Vuković (19), who, as Banja Luka players, spent the past season on loan in Trebinje’s Leotar, i.e. Laktaši.

The fighter confirmed their return to the City Stadium on social media on Saturday.

“During the entire season, they were on the radar of our coaching staff, and their good games did not go unnoticed.
David Čavić and David Vuković are returning to FK Borac after making the most of their loan spells in Laktaši and Leotar. Welcome home guys!”, it was announced from the Banja Luka club.

Source: Promo/FK Laktasi

In the previous season, um:tel Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina played 25 games for Trebinje and scored four goals, while his namesake Vuković was the scorer of seven goals in um:tel First League of Republika Srpska in 31 matches.

See also  today's horoscope, Wednesday March 1st

You may also like

Romania recalled its ambassador to Kenya who had...

He breaks his ankle in Sicily, the 25-year-old...

falls during fight with bouncer, brain dead for...

Udinese – Pafundi protagonist for a day /...

The so-called “standard” virtual reality geometry?Doubts about the...

PQube announces RESISTOR, an RPG with an anime...

Zorica Marković on the participants of the Cooperative...

Why the Palestine solidarity movement must reject the...

Ciudadanos is disappearing – Il Post

Zelensky keeps details of counteroffensive secret, Russia repels...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy