FK Čukarički wants to be in the Champions League Sports

Čukarički in the Champions League? Why not! Dušan Kerkez and his players obviously believe in that!

Izvor: TV Arena sport/screenshot

Captain Marko Docić is goal from 35 meters brought the second in a row minimal victory Čukaričko over Partizan 1:0, and after that game, the “brjans” have five consecutive victories in the Superliga, and six in all competitions.

They are now second in the table with 65 points, three more than third-placed TSC and six more than Partizan and Vojvodina, which puts them in pole position for a place in the Champions League qualifiers! The runner-up in the Superliga this season is going to the qualifications for the elite football competition, and the team’s coach Dušan Kerkez did not hide his satisfaction after two great victories over Partizan.

“I think we really deserved to win both games and show that we are better at the moment. I would like to congratulate my boys for a really outstanding game and sacrifice. They say it’s hard to beat the same team in just a few days, but it’s not impossible“, he said.

Now, in the next round, Čukarički plays perhaps a more important match, it will turn out – a direct duel for second place! They are visiting TSC in Bačka Topola in a direct clash for the Champions League!

“We all believe in something together and I hope that we will reach that goal. I would like to wish my colleague Duljaj and the Partizan team the best of luck, but once again I congratulate my boys. We need to rest well and prepare to play an even more important game against TSC on Thursday -om“, Kerkez finished his address.