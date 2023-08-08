FK Laktaši donated a clothes dryer and balls to FK Sloboda Novi Grad Sports

The May floods “crippled” the “Mlakve” stadium in Novi Grad, Sloboda lost its license because of everything, and now it is trying in every way to return to normal functioning.

Football club Sloboda from Novi Grad was left with practically nothing in the catastrophic May floods.

At “Mlakva” everything was submerged, from various machines in the club premises, through sports equipment, documentation… which is why the Novlja club left without a license for a performance in the first league club of Republika Srpska.

Since then, Sloboda has been doing everything to return to normal functioning. Any help is welcome, and one such just arrived today, from the recent rival in the league, FK Laktaša.

“True friends are known in trouble, our people say. And it really is so. Today we received a clothes dryer and balls as a gift from our friends from FK Laktaši. Our president Mladen Bosančić, on behalf of the collective, thanks his sports friends from Laktaši and points out how “Sloboda will never forget this help. Such gestures prove the strong connection between the two clubs, and this help will surely be of great help to us in our daily activities.” it was announced from Sloboda.

The stadium in Novi Grad is located in a rather inconvenient position, so every overflowing river brings huge problems to “Mlakva”. Thus, the “Mlakve” stadium was flooded twice in half a year, first last December, a onda i May this year.

See how the stadium in Novi Grad looked a few months ago:



