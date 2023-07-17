FK Partizan presented Xander Serverina | Sport

After only a few hours in the club, the new player of Partizan showed that he knows what the fans want – a victory over the “eternal” rival.

The leaders of Partizan did a great job during the summer because the manufacturer of sports equipment with which the club cooperates was changed, Ivica Kralj is finalizing the negotiations with the players, and it is up to coach Igor Duljaj to fit the newcomers into the team that will improve the impression from the previous season. Among those who have to push forward black and white is i the talented Xander Severina, the last in a series of football players who arrived in Humska.

After Partizan presented “puma” jerseys for the new season and delighted the fans with three kits, the winger spoke to the media. On that occasion, we found out what impression he got about Partizan and Igor Duljaj, but also what he thinks about the great rivalry against Crvena zvezda!

“It’s very nice, I met my teammates. I like the city, it’s my first time here. I also liked the new jersey, especially the black and white. I’m excited for the new season,” said Severina and added: “I spoke with my agent and coach Duljaj, who showed great confidence in me. He told me he likes the way I play. These are the reasons why I came to the club.“

“I am a right winger, a technician and I prefer to shoot with my left foot. I wore number 7 last season as well, so I wanted to continue playing with that number,” said the young footballer and referred to the toughest opponent in Serbian football, Crvena zvezda: “I heard a bit about the ‘eternal derby’, I’m ready to play against them and beat them. I’ve seen a bit of atmosphere on YouTube, but not much. I also saw the fans and I liked it.”

As a reminder, Severina is Partizan’s sixth summer signing, after goalkeeper Jovanović, defender Antic, midfielders Šćekić and Kanute, as well as striker Nikolić. According to Ivica Kralja, they could reach the end of the transfer window four more players!

