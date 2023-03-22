Partizan organizes the Summer Camp of the Youth School again this year

Source: MONDO/Vladimir Sukdolak

Football club Partizan this year he is also organizing the Summer Camp of the Youth School, and in addition to the traditional socializing in Zlatibor, all those who want to can join the black and white school in Republika Srpska, i.e. in Laktaši and Milići.

“We decided to take such a step because of the great interest and our desire to enable as many children from Serbia and the region, aged between seven and 14 (years 2009-2015), to participate in the work of one of the most prestigious and high-quality football academies in Europe Great European players such as Aleksandar Mitrović, Dušan Vlahović, Adem Ljajić, Nikola Milenković, Strahinja Pavlović and many others have passed through the youth school of FK Partizan and all its categories, as well as the current coach of our club, Igor Duljaj,” they reminded -white…

“If you like socializing and football, and you are ready to learn from the best, join us and sign up for one of the three sessions, regardless of whether you are already training or are a complete beginner. Everyone is welcome at our camp and everyone has an equal opportunity to show what they know, and our team of top coaches and scouts will have an eye to select those with the most potential. So who knows, maybe you will fulfill your dream and like, for example, Nemanja Jović, who drew attention to himself at the summer camp, and one day you become the first team member of Partizan”.

The first camp of this summer will be held on Zlatibor in the period from June 25 to July 1 in the resort “Dunav” on a full board basis and the price is 50,000 dinars, or 40,000 dinars without accommodation.

The coaches of the Partizan Youth School will hold a summer camp in this city for the first time, as part of the agreement between the club’s delegation and the municipality of Milići, and the participants will be accommodated in the motel “Kristal” and the motel “Milići Boksit” on a full board basis in the period from the 20th to June 27. The price of the camp is 400 euros with accommodation service or 300 euros without it.

“And finally, for the third and seventh time, we will hang out in Laktaši, this time in the period from August 13 to 19, and all camp participants will be accommodated in the hotel “San Terme” on a full board basis, where the price will also be 400 euros with accommodation service, i.e. 300 euros without overnight stay and meals. All amounts can be paid in several monthly installments, and you can get additional information by calling 00381 11 3693815. Two training sessions per day are planned, and camp participants are provided with two sets of sports equipment.” , the message is from Partizan.