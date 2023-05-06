Home » FK Rad relegated from the second league to the third, will play in the Serbian League Belgrade | Sports
World

by admin
FK Rad was also eliminated from the First League of Serbia after two seasons

Source: MN Press

FK Rad was relegated to the third league and will play in the Serbian League group “Belgrade” in the 2023/24 season. The club that played Euro-competitions at the beginning of the last decade had no chance to stay in the second tier after losing 0:3 in Loznica.

The “Builders” won only two points in the last five rounds and thus missed the “last train” to stay in the second rank. Although it had almost 20 years of continuity in the Superliga and even though it happened to end up in the second league at the beginning of the 21st century, decades have passed since the club from Crnotravska Street performed in the third, amateur tier. However, from summer it will become his reality, while in the third league Currently, also former Super Leaguers Zemun and OFK Beograd are fiercely fighting for first place and for a return to the First League of Serbia.

