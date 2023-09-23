Home » Flaghsip Store iliad in Pavia, reached 43
iliadthe operator that revolutionized the Italian telephony market thanks to its clear and transparent offers, has opened its primo Flagship Store a Paviail 43rd in Italy.

The operator, in fact, celebrated the new opening with gadgets which took place yesterday Friday 22 September starting from 12:00 in Corso Cavour 6. The Store also welcomes passers-by with a typical Pavia saying, “Speak bass and schiv and sass”, revisited as always in the classic iliad style: “Vula bas, dodge the sass and go to the iliad“.

Also in Pavia it will therefore be possible, thanks also to the assistance of specialized personnel available to everyone, to activate mobile offers via Simbox, subscribe to the fiber offer and discover iliadbusiness, the offer for companies and VAT number.

iliad does not stop and continues to expand its commercial network and with this opening it reaches 43 Flagship Store in addition to the current 6,000 points of sale throughout Italy including iliad Corner, iliad Point, iliad Express and iliad Space. With its own points of sale, the operator not only expands its coverage across the territory, but gets even closer to current and future users who wish to subscribe to the operator’s offers.

