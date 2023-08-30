Flamenco On Fire: La Plazuela in Zentral (2023)

Flamenco On Fire is a festival that historically has always opened a door to the new languages ​​of flamenco in the 21st century. In this edition, together with the entire program that deals very well with defining the genre through its concerts, workshops, presentations and other informative program, the window has been opened again to those artists who are taking this art heritage of humanity towards terrains never traveled before.

It is the case of the small square, a group from Granada that has managed to create a bridge that seems impossible a priori between funk, parking and the Cante de las Minas festival. His music is a dialogue between the past and the present, where classic flamenco singing is mixed with rhythms of dance music where the urban music of recent years, seventies funk and eighties neo-soul enter. Almost a summary of the street music of the last decades that could end up in an indefinite pastiche, but to which they add a lot of personality, something that has made them connect with the public throughout the peninsula.

The Zentral room hung the no tickets sign more than a week in advance and in it we could see a public of various ages waiting impatiently and crowding the front rows from the beginning (those who have seen concerts in Pamplona knows that if the first rows are busy, there is a lot of interest).

Manuel Hidalgo “El Indio”, Luis Abril Martín “El Nitro”, the main promoters of this project that became a complete band, presented themselves with an outfit prepared for the occasion with red vests with which they invite us to be part of the Roneo Funk Club. live. With the torn voice of “El Indio” already appearing prior to his appearance on stage, the night opened with “La primerica helá and they already had the audience engaged in the task singing each of their songs from their first and very celebrating album “Roneo Funk Club” edited by Universal Music.

For the curious audience, it may surprise the great reach that his music has had in such a short time. The perception that one could have in the Zentral room when seeing so many people chanting each of their songs is that this was already a settled project. “Tu palabra” has the most Los Chichos rhythm of the entire set. “Soulseek”, the most lyrically sweet song on the album, begins with a piano but within it we can enjoy the sound of funk and ends up breaking into electronic bases in a total exercise in fusion in sections. “Mi Tarara” is a great definition of what they are as artists, they make a revisionist nod to a lyric that Camarón de La Isla included in “La Leyenda del tiempo” written by F..G Lorca but in which the protagonist was not “ she dances for the boys of the olive” but that “she moves her waist and her mouth at parties in Graná”.

The “lado de la pena” with that commitment to cultural purity “Las modas de Madrid, a Graná no nos llegar” has less electronic arrangements than on the album but continues with that influence of the breakbeat so loved by Andalusia in the rhythm it sets Battery. “Campanas del Olvido” brings us the Arab influence and once again breaks into rave drum and bass. “Peiname Juana” is a song with a lot of groove that, in his words, represents the “empowerment that seeing what you dream of all your life advance” with a guitar indebted to Nile Rodgers and a lot of groove.

Before the encore they left “Realejo Beach”, a song dedicated “to all of us who stayed in Granada in the summer eating asphalt”, by which time we had already discovered all the facets that define them as artists.

The final part of the show was like bringing the unique La Industrial Copera club from Granada on a certain day by an internationally renowned DJ. With a very popular “Tangos de Copera” that begins almost with a flamenco capella but ends up becoming pure EBM, the room, which was already very busy, ended in a collective dance from the first to the last row, something to the height of very few artists.

“La vuelta”, the most flamenco-urban song that closes the album, is turned here into another 4×4 exercise for the track that continues to unleash the euphoria of the public before saying goodbye to the room with applause and the feeling of having seen a band with a lot to say in the coming years.

The success of La Plazuela at Flamenco on Fire only confirms the interest and thirst for proposals that challenge the limits of classical flamenco. The group has shown that the cultural legacy can evolve without losing its essence, adapting to modern times and connecting with audiences of all ages. They are there where Ketama, Pata Negra, Ray Heredia or the current ¾ Caliphate were. Exerting a very fresh creative impulse that connects with an audience of his age with the same experiential parameters but bringing us the heritage of the past. That they continue to widen the wake of flamenco because rave and funk can also be rave if they are treated with this respect and creativity.

