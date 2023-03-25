Spring iliad!

iliad celebrates the arrival of summer with theFLASH 120 offer.

Flash 120

The tariff includes 120 gigabytes in 4G/4G+, 8 dedicated gigabytes for surfing in Europe, unlimited minutes and text messages, €7.99 per month.

Available until April 27, always without restrictions and without hidden costs.

The operator, recently awarded by the German Quality and Finance Institute as “Top Quality-Price. N° 1 Telefonia Mobile 2023”, continues to live up to the commitments made with users, offering quality, innovation and transparency, with a generous offer, designed for the growing connectivity needs of Italians.

Now it is possible activate the new FLASH 120 online on the iliad.it website and via Simboxes, in the 31 Flagship Stores and in all iliad Corners.

The already active iliad users those who wish can change their offer and thus increase the availability of gigabytes.



Among the offers proposed by the main operators, FLASH 120 is the only one aimed at all consumers which provides for the availability of more than 100 GB at a price of less than €8.

Comparison of offers proposed by mobile network infrastructure operators as at 03/22/2023 which include minutes, SMS and more than 100 GB of internet traffic and which are available for new numbers and users from each operator.

In addition to the FLASH 120, rThe other mobile offers of iliad are available: the Giga 150, 150 gigabytes with 5G included, unlimited minutes and SMS for €9.99 per month; the Data 300, for those who need a wide availability of data connectivity with 300 gigabytes at €13.99 per month; and finally the Voce offer, designed for those who don’t use data, at €4.99 a month with unlimited minutes and text messages and 40 megs.