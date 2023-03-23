It arrived there primavera and with it the offers of the operators have flourished again. If in recent days to move was ho. Mobile with three low-price offers and lots of gigs now Iliad – in the viewfinder of Vodafone’s virtual reality – responds by playing the card of an important data bundle at an affordable price. So here it is the Flash 120 offer:

120 giga to navigate in Italy on 4G+

to navigate in Italy on 4G+ minutes of calls unlimited in Italy and to over 60 destinations

of calls in Italy and to over 60 destinations Unlimited texting

services Call me back and Hotspot included

Call me back and Hotspot included 9.99 euros one-off for activation

no constraints

no hidden costs

7.99 euros per month “forever”.

The offer is available from today until April 27 e it does not envisage constraints on the operator of origin, in other words, that is, anyone can join. It can be activated independently at the Simboxes or in the 31 Flagship Stores and in all Iliad Corners, as well as conveniently online (find the link below and in SOURCE).

Iliad underlines with a touch of pride that Flash 120 is the only offer from non-virtual operators to cost less than 8 despite the over 100 GB and the lack of prescriptions on the operator of origin.