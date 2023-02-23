Iliad, the telephone operator who did tremble the balance of the Italian market, today launched a new mobile offer.

It’s called FLASH 130 and is characterized by a large amount of data, unlimited minutes and text messages and zero hidden costs and constraints.

But what are the characteristics of this new offer?

FLASH 130

Until March 9, it will be possible subscribe to FLASH 130 for €8.99 per month, con 130 giga in 4G/4G+ (as well as 9 gigabytes for navigation within the European Union) and unlimited calls/SMS.

An offer that aims to satisfy even the most demanding users, who can browse without limits and without worrying about expenses.

Who can activate the Flash 130 rate?

The offer is available to all those who wish to join the Iliad mobile community and want to give everyone the opportunity to navigate quickly and without worries. But that’s not all: users already active with other Iliad offers can also change the offer to access the 130 gigs of the FLASH 130.

Le offered the Iliad

Not only the FLASH 130, but other Iliad mobile offerings also remain available, such as the Giga 150, 150 gigabytes in 5G for €9.99 per monththe Giga 100100 giga in 4G/4G+ a €7,99 al mese, la Data 300300 gigabytes only for data connections at €13.99 per month and theVoice offer, for those who don’t use data, with unlimited minutes and text messages for €4.99 a month.

As always, Iliad distinguishes itself from other Italian telephone companies for its transparency, generosity and the absence of constraints and hidden costs. An offer that confirms the French operator’s commitment to making the Italian market more accessible and convenient for everyone.