Flash floods in Serbia | Info

Due to rain and hail, the Dragačevo village Dljin was flooded, and the animals had to be carried in their hands to save them.

Source: RINA.RS

As a result of the heavy rainfall, torrential streams in the villages overflowed onto the territory of the municipality of Lucani. The approach road to the Milosavljević family, which lives along the coast of the West Morava, was almost completely destroyed, and water also entered their stables.

“We had to carry the animals in our hands to save them and put them to safety. Huge rain fell and caused great damage to agricultural land and greenhouses in addition to the city. The biggest problem for us is the access road, which is in a catastrophic condition and cannot be used,” housewife Mira Milosavljević told RINU.

Source: RINA.RS

This family is widely known as hardworking and homely, and over 10 members and three generations live together under the roof of their house. They are engaged in forest cutting and agriculture, which is why their access road was destroyed and how it makes normal functioning difficult. In the previous floods, the water took away a large number of their horses, and now that they have rebuilt the herd, they are afraid of any heavy rain.

Source: RINA.RS

“Our horses and goats are on the Moravian island and we have to evacuate them all to safety with a raft. We will place them in a barn that has remained dry until the rain stops,” adds Mira. A storm accompanied by hail hit the urban and rural areas of the town of Čačak. In the Loznica settlement, the Loznička river overflowed and flooded the road infrastructure, as a result of the rain and hail, the Moravian villages of Vapa, Viljuša and Zablaće suffered material damage.

