Flash Gordon. comic review in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

To a person who has never picked up a pencil to make a realistic drawing, anyone who is capable of doing so will seem like someone from another world. For those who have ever tried, Al Williamson he is, at the very least, someone gifted at drawing and, at the most, a deity of pencils and ink. Alfonso Williamson (1931-2010) was a Colombian-raised American cartoonist who primarily drew newspaper strips, assisted other artists, and worked as an inker for Marvel and other publishers. His contemporaries, collaborators and friends, but also very close to his style, were other titans of cartoons such as Alex Raymond, Frank Frazzeta or Wally Wood.

Al Williamson He draws everything well, very well, even too well. The human figure, the movement, the inking, the real landscapes of nature or the imaginary worlds and the fantastic beings that inhabit them, spaceships and machines. His drawings are a feast for the eyes, a riot of imagination and a lesson in drawing. Here they are reproduced in B / N and it is a good option, because although they were originally in color, this way you can better appreciate his art. Posts to put some fault, we will point out that the facial expressions are more of a photo novel than a comic; that is, they are too neutral. This volume brings together everything he published from Flash Gordon: comic books, advertising comics, the adaptation of the film, and illustrations and covers. All this in three periods: 1966, 1980 and 1995. Two hundred pages of drawings to lick your fingers in a very careful edition.

We are facing a comic from other times past. A comic where the weight of the narration is carried by the texts and the dialogues and not the images. A comic closer to hallelujahs or aucas than to the dynamism of cinema. A comic where each cartoon is an absolute picture, as opposed to a more current comic where the cartoons are structured on the page.

Flash Gordon He is the epitome of an American hero. He is big and blond and one of those who act without thinking about it. Gordon unites the people against the tyrants, but he is not an organizer but a warlord who comes from another galaxy and who expects others to act by imitation. Danger and evil are more the excuse for Gordon to demonstrate his courage, strength and intelligence than for the liberation of the disadvantaged through restorative justice. The plots are very simple and tend more towards fantasy than science fiction. In them appear the bad guys, the good guys and people to be saved and who are in no way contemplated as being able to save themselves. The publishing house Dolmen itself has published a compilation of “Barbarella” of Jean-Claude Forest and the heroine of the sixties is a reflection of Flash Gordon but passed through the filter of authorship and the revolutions of the time. Those who want to do a comparative reading between the two comics have a wealth of comparisons there.

Because Flash Gordon As a character created in 1934, has he not achieved the echo that other characters of his time have achieved? Probably, because the saga is still framed within the space opera genre “Star Wars” by Georges Lucas is more interesting, it is better organized, it is more exciting and it has a gallery of characters with more bite than Flash Gordon; which in comparison has a more pronounced operetta tone. And the failed 1980 film didn’t help much with his diffusion as a character either. Star Wars made reality what Flash Gordon I was just aiming.