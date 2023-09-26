FLASH promo until October

Although autumn has already arrived, the solstice fell on September 23rd, VERY Mobile has decided to extend the summer offers which offer many more Gigabytes than the previous ones.

The offers Summer Flash VERY they are particularly advantageous and start from less than 6 Euros per month. Let’s see below what are the tariffs which, barring further extensions, should remain available until October 20, 2023 with 50 GB more than the standard offer, which will be available for all subsequent renewals. The activation cost is also free.

All VERY Mobile offers on promotion

For who passes VERY from iliad and from almost all virtual operators (1 Mobile, CMLink, CoopVoce, Daily Telecom Mobile, Digi Mobil, elimobile, Enegan, Fastweb, Feder Mobile, Green Telecommunications, Intermatica, Lycamobile, Mundio Mobile, Noitel, NTmobile, NV Mobile, Optima, Everywhere Mobile, Plink, Plintron, PosteMobile, Rabona, Telmekom, Tiscali, Vianova, WithU): Unlimited minutes and SMS | 220 270 Giga | €9.99 per month Unlimited minutes and SMS | 150 200 Giga | €7.99 per month Unlimited minutes and SMS | 100 150 Giga | €6.99 per month Unlimited minutes and SMS | 120 Giga | €5.99 per month Unlimited minutes and SMS | 1 Giga | €4.99 per month

The following tariff plans are available for ho, Kena Mobile, Spusu, TIM, Vodafone and WINDTRE customers:

Unlimited minutes and texts | 220 270 Giga | €13.99 per month Unlimited minutes and SMS | 150 200 Giga | €12.99 per month

Finally, for those who want activate a new VERY Mobile number:

Unlimited minutes and texts | 220 270 Giga | €9.99 per month Unlimited minutes and SMS | 150 200 Giga | €7.99 per month Unlimited minutes and SMS | 100 150 Giga | €6.99 per month

The data-only offer also continues Very Giga Specialwhich allows you to browse at the maximum speed of 4G+

Minutes and SMS on consumption | 300 Giga | €13.99 €11.99 per month

Offer reserved for new numbers. Activation cost €9.99. Any minutes and SMS are payable.

To activate one of the flash offers, simply request porting of your number from another operator to VERY MOBILE, via the official website or authorized sales points. The offers are valid forever, as long as you keep your SIM active and top up at least once every 12 months.

Bring a friend to VERY: how to get up to 10 Euros of free top-ups

But that is not all. With the promotion “Bring a friend to Very”, you can accumulate up to 100 euros of free top-ups by inviting up to 10 friends to choose Very Mobile. To participate, you must log in to the Very Mobile app and share your friend code with whoever you want. Every time a friend activates a Very Mobile SIM with your code, you can both receive up to 10 euros of free top-up: 5 euros upon activation of the new card and another 5 euros if your friend comes from one of the virtual managers participating in the ‘initiative.

Don’t miss this opportunity to have a convenient and transparent offer with Very Mobile. Use the friend code 6UWRRKBQ to immediately activate a new SIM and bring your number, and you can get 10 euros of free top-up.

