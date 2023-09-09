Flashback 2 – provato alla gamescom (Xbox Series X | S Xbox One Digital)

If 30 years may seem like a long time in a person’s life, for the videogame universe we could speak of geological eras in proportion. In fact, if you stop to think about it, in this period of time we have gone from the fourth generation of home consoles, to which Nintendo’s SNES, Sega’s Mega Drive and Neo-Geo belong, to the current Series and PS5, which they fall back into the ninth. Although it may seem strange, there are IPs that have managed to survive the passage of time and, even more incredibly, even without the need to propose new iterations of the title with constant frequency. One of the most emblematic cases is certainly that of Flashback, released in 1992 and, since then, considered as one of the milestones for a whole series of factors. It is therefore with great emotion that I approached the test Flashback 2an official sequel in development at Microids Lyon under the supervision of legendary original creator Paul Cuisset.

The test was structured into two distinct sessions: the first allowed you to play the initial sequence of the title, so as to familiarize yourself with the gameplay and the plot, while the second was set in a more advanced phase of the game, with the aim of providing a more complete overview of the mechanics. Once the first demo has started, I find myself in the shoes of the historical protagonist of the saga, the agent of the “Galaxia Bureau of Investigation” Conrad B. Hart. The young man wakes up inside what, at first glance, seems like a laboratory partially destroyed by some type of explosion. Around him there is a lot of rubble and various fires, among which I move slowly until I find a medikit to restore my life energy. Once he regains his strength, Conrad not only walks normally again, but is also able to jump, climb over small obstacles, hang from ledges and, if necessary, even pull himself over them. Already from these first moments, Flashback 2 It immediately shows off its 2.5 scrolling adventure/shooter nature. Despite his abilities, the protagonist can in fact move mainly in the 4 basic directions (right, left, up and down), albeit with a minimum of freedom also with regards to depth. Only on some occasions will it be possible to move in all directions, but from what we saw during the test these are always sporadic moments.

As he passes through the various levels that make up the structure, Conrad begins to remember something of the moments that preceded the explosion. Specifically, he is convinced that he has heard Aisha’s voice or, perhaps, it would be better to write AISHA. This purely feminine name is not answered by a being of flesh and blood, but rather by an extremely advanced artificial intelligence that accompanies and supports Conrad during his missions. And in fact, as soon as we reach a favorable position, the AI ​​returns to communicate with us, providing details on the incident and on the enemies. Specifically, I discover that the Morphs, the same shape-shifting aliens faced in the original chapter, would have kidnapped Ian, another old acquaintance from the game, and would have kept him prisoner in the laboratory. At least until the explosion. Now no one knows what happened to him, but perhaps by leaving the laboratory we might have better luck. I continue my advance through the various rooms and start to come across some robotic enemies, which I can shoot down without too much difficulty thanks to a gun I picked up shortly before. The control system involves the use of the right stick to aim and the relative trigger to fire, while by pressing the left one you can perform evasive somersaults in any direction.

After a couple of minutes I reach a larger room, which seems to lead outside but which in reality quickly turns into the scene of an ambush, which I manage to escape after facing various waves of enemies in sequence. Once this phase is over I can finally go outside and I find myself in the middle of a market illuminated by the neon lights of a futuristic city. Here I discover that the local crime boss, a certain Corleoni, might have some useful information on Ian and that to confer with him I have to go to a private club located right at one end of the market. I pass through the stalls and in a few seconds I reach my destination. Here, not without some difficulty, I manage to talk to the boss, who provides me with valuable information on why Ian was kidnapped and where to find him. The entire sequence develops through cinematic sequences managed in-game by the graphics engine, which helps to create a certain level of immersion in the events despite a general tone that is not always in line with the themes.

Once the conversation is over, I leave the club and head towards the other end of the market, where I know I can find a suitable means of transport to leave the area and set out on Ian’s trail. However, as soon as I set foot outside I was attacked by some heavily armed soldiers, who took advantage of the short period of time to take control of the area. To continue I have to knock them all down and this allows me to familiarize myself with the management of cover, which represents one of the fundamental elements of the gameplay. Given the constant numerical inferiority, Agent Conrad must in fact use every type of object as a shelter from enemy shots, so as to be able to move and reload his weapon without taking too many risks. I understand this to my cost just as I try to overcome the enemies, ending up on the ground three times in a row before emerging victorious and concluding the first of the two demos made available.

The second part of the test was set in the heart of the jungle. I soon discover that Conrad and Helena, the person next to him, survived a plane crash while they were returning to New Washington to save the President. The goal now is to find a way to leave the jungle and continue the mission, but to do so we must first survive. In fact, the jungle is teeming with enemies, significantly more dangerous than those faced up to that point. In addition to the standard soldiers, we also find armored troops, strange hostile creatures and even elite Morph troops, such as assassins. Each class has its own set of attacks, its own engagement pattern and, in general, one or more weaknesses, which must be exploited to survive encounters with larger groups. For his part, Conrad at this stage can count on a larger arsenal and an energy shield that allows him to absorb many more hits before being knocked down.

The gameplay of this second demo is in fact an expanded version of what was seen in the first part. The setting offers a more complex level design, where there is space for a greater number of situations in which it is necessary to carefully observe the scenario to understand how to proceed and also a couple of moments of backtracking, generally connected to the recovery of a key necessary to open a door or when a switch is activated. The only real novelty in this area is represented by Helena’s “powers”, who can somehow manipulate the vegetation to unlock new passages simply by positioning herself in some specific points. Her support is also essential to reach otherwise inaccessible points, although I admit that I was quite perplexed to see her effortlessly lift the rude agent Conrad.

In terms of firefights, the differences are notable, both in terms of quantity of encounters and number of enemies and in terms of the variety of situations in which one finds oneself involved and the possibilities available to survive. In general, however, the more cautious approach seems to be the most profitable, the presence of the shield and some grenades leaves more than one window open even for those who love the more direct approach. The level of the battles, however, remains calibrated upwards and a few inattentions are enough to find yourself once again faced with the game-over screen and having to load one of the previous saves, managed through columns positioned strategically throughout the level. During the test I it also happened to be possible to wear special armor for a short period, which in addition to guaranteeing a greater level of protection allowed for the execution of special jumping shots capable of inflicting a lot of damage on opponents. By combining all these elements and seasoning everything with a fair amount of patience, in about 20 minutes I managed to reach the end of the portion of the level made available for the test.

In total I therefore played for around 30/35 minutes, from which it is certainly possible to draw initial impressions. The first thing that strikes you Flashback 2 it is the desire to pay homage to the original chapter with continuous references. In addition to the plot, which is positioned after the events narrated in 1992 giving a sense of continuity, the development team seems to have done everything to include in this sequel the main protagonists, the enemies and even the settings that allowed the saga to leave an indelible mark. Personally, I played the original chapter on Amiga and, despite the many years apart, I immediately felt a familiar feeling during the test. The sensations relating to the gameplay are more or less similar, which embraces the 2.5D structure quite naturally but without being distorted by it, both during the exploratory phases and during the firefights. The only doubt in these cases concerns the lack of precision of the control system, which complicated my life several times during the test and which we hope will be optimized as best as possible before launch. From a technical point of view, the demo of Flashback 2 it proved to be solid and capable of restoring the feeling of the original chapter, but with a graphics sector in step with the times. Obviously we are not faced with a title capable of setting new standards in the genre, but the two locations I passed through during the test seemed to me to be of excellent quality.

Overall, the impression is that Microids Lyon is working well in modernizing an IP that is over 30 years old, without changing the gameplay too much. At the moment there are obviously still some open points, especially regarding the variety of game mechanics, the balance between the exploratory phases and the clashes and, last but not least, the quality of the plot. On the first two points, the impressions are positive, but obviously a few minutes of play in two demos unrelated to each other are not enough to get a complete idea. As regards the plot, however, I admit that I was not particularly convinced by what was shown during the test due to uninspired acting, a fairly predictable development and the presence of some unconvincing elements (the crime boss must always be of Italian and called Corleoni?). Net of these doubts, which we will shed light on in the review, Flashback 2 However, it seems to have all the right ingredients on its side not only to satisfy long-time fans but also to “capture” new ones, which certainly gives us hope in view of the release scheduled for December 2023.

