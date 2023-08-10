Flashback 2 shows us the setting of New Washington

Microids today released a new trailer for Flashback 2 showing us one of the settings that we will visit in this action-platform adventure: the megalopolis from which the investigation to find our missing friend, Ian, will start. Here we will face ferocious enemies such as the Triangle Mafia and powerful mechas in challenging fights.

We remind you that the game, expected for the November 16this the official sequel to the 1992 masterpiece, developed by the same author Paul Cuisset in collaboration with some of the original team members of Flashbacksuch as Thierry Perreau for game design and Raphaël Gesqua, the famous composer of the Amiga version.

We leave you to the movie, good vision.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

