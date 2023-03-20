by blogsicilia.it – ​​12 seconds ago

“We are close to colleagues injured in these days during services to counter the repetition of a tradition that today has nothing of the ancient tradition. It represents only a moment of challenge towards the institutions above all…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «St. Joseph’s flames, Usip, “Close to injured colleagues, aggression challenges institutions” appeared 12 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».