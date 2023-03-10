Flat tax for all by the end of the legislature. From now on Irpef reform with the passage from 4 to 3 brackets and rates. And zero value added tax on basic necessities such as bread and milk. The draft of the enabling law on taxation by the Meloni government is ready. It consists of 21 articles and is divided into four parts. And within the next week he could receive the ok from the council of ministers. From the review of tax expedituresi.e. the tax breaks, the executive aims to obtain the money to finance it. For businesses, however, it is on the way the new two-rate Ires to make those who hire and invest more pay less. The gradual overcoming of thehard work. And you can say goodbye to stamp duty, mortgage and cadastral taxes, special cadastral taxes and mortgage taxes. Which will be replaced by a single tax.

The flat tax for everyone

For income from buildings comes the dry coupon also for non-residential properties. But the most important change is the flat tax extended to employees. It is an end-of-term goal. Instead, it will start immediately flat tax incrementale. It will apply on additional income compared to those of the previous year. As is already the case on an experimental basis for i self-employed. “An ambitious plan to give Italy a new structure in the tax world“, underlined the Deputy Minister of the Treasury Maurice Leo, ideologue of reform. “The conceivable turning point is to change towards the assessment,” he said when speaking at the presentation of the results 2022 dell’Revenue Agency. Emphasizing that “the challenge is the fiscal truce”. Article 5 of the reform draft intervenes on personal income tax “in the short term with the transition to 3 brackets and lower rates”. But “as an objective of the legislature” the government indicates the “flat tax for all”.

Irpef brackets and rates

The most ambitious project is the reform of the income tax. The idea of ​​the three brackets and the three rates surpasses the 4 system of the Draghi government. Currently, Italian taxpayers are divided into four brackets. The first is that of 15 thousand euros of incomesubjected to a levy of 23%. Then there’s that from 15 to 28 thousand euroswith a withdrawal of 25%. And 28 to 50 thousand you arrive at 35%. Over i 50 mila the rate is at 43%. The main hypothesis is that of a merger between the two central brackets.

It would bring savings for those who earn among the 28 and 50 thousand euros. The first calculations say that those with an income of 20 thousand euros would have a relief from 100 euros per year. With an income of 35 mila the cut would amount to 400 euro. Who earns 50 thousand euros instead would save up to 700 euro of taxes. Who gets to 60 thousand euros it would save instead 1.140.

VAT on basic necessities

But for those who find themselves between the two brackets, there is also thought of introducing a more advantageous rate at 20%. While one of the moves that would have the most impact is the reduction of VAT on basic necessities. One of the hypotheses envisages being able to apply a zero rate to goods such as bread, pasta and milk. And to lower it compared to today a basket of consumer products. It is one of the hypotheses that “the European legislation provides but we have to work on it”, according to Leo.

According to the estimates of Codacons a possible zeroing of VAT on food and basic necessities would produce direct savings up to 300 euros per year per family. In addition to indirect positive effects on the public tariffs charged by businesses and businesses. The Ires instead it will become of two rates. One will be reduced compared to the ordinary one by 24%. For the portion of income destined for qualified investments or new employment.

Stamp duty, Land Registry, mortgages, fines

The other measures concern the cancellation dell’stamp duty, the mortgage and the cadastral one. In addition to special cadastral taxes and mortgage taxes. Which could be replaced by a fixed fee. It is also in the government’s plan the remodulation of excise duties on energy products. Fiscal federalism will lead to the replacement of transfers with revenue sharing personal income tax and the attribution of a share of theIva based on the place of actual consumption. As for fines and penalties, in the first place they will not be able to arrive in August and December. For the tax truce, one is thinking of tax compliance voluntary. And a two-year composition with creditors for the “little ones”. For collection there will be simplified access for installments up to 120 rate. Criminal and administrative sanctions will be reviewed.

Visco’s critique

Vincent ViscoMinister of Finance of Prodi governmentin an interview with The print today it is already destroying the reform: «There are no resources. It is the traditional trend that in one of my books I define as the tax war. On the one hand there are those who defend welfare, and those who instead want to cut taxes to cut welfare. That’s what they’re doing with the basic income reform. It is typical of right-wing parties. Starving the public beast at the expense of the community. The health system is about to implode, we need significant public spending, and here instead there is a tax cut for everyone».

For Visco «current taxation is mass evasion, different treatment of taxpayers with equal income or – at best – random taxation of certain types of income. There isn’t a decent property tax for land registry and first houses and there is an exemption for the entire agricultural sector».

