The song from the new music video Flavio Banterla opens his second album, “I” (Gran Sol / BMG), which was released on April 9.

The new work of the Italian artist based in Donostia Flavio Banterla is already on the street “I” (listen to it here). With an eye on the deep need of the human being in union, a natural tendency existing in the universe, each song on the album starts from a different pretext (the force of gravity, desire, string theory, the myth of the hero, the origin of the universe…) to talk about the tranquility that feeling united gives us in the face of the suffering caused by feeling separated. The title of the album suggests the ideas of union and separation but also the decision to ignore the ego, to cross out the “I” or open it in half to observe what is beyond thoughts.

The song that opens the album and whose video clip we present to you exclusively, “El que se vuelve nada”, alludes to the state of peace that we achieve when we empty ourselves of our own ego and recover the ability to witness the present moment without judgment. We then live naturally and intuition is the only guide we need.

After arriving in Donostia more than five years ago with an Erasmus scholarship, Flavio settled in the Basque Country to start from scratch and develop his personal and artistic work focusing on transcending the mind: who are we beyond what we think? His work revolves around the discovery and magic of the present moment, the encounter with peace in our time. After his debut album "Mystic Pop" (2018, Warner/BMG), now in "I" (2023, Gran Sol / BMG) delves into introspective themes without losing sight of the immediacy of pop, Franco Battiato-esque details and Italian music from the '60s and '80s.