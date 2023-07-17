FLC YOUNG Martina Ruggeri is the new president of the association of young logistics professionals – Companies

Martina Ruggeri was elected president of the association of young logistics professionals, FLC Young, following the recent renewal of the Board which took place on 7 July.

Ruggeri, 30 years old and former vice president of the group, is the daughter of Roberta Gili, past president of the Freight Leaders Council. You have been working in the logistics sector since 2016 and bring with you solid experience in the field of international transport and logistics.

She currently works in the family business, ITALIA CARGO SRL, of which she is a partner and holds the position of Administrative-Financial Manager. You also assume the responsibility of Quality Manager and GDP (for ATP transport), supervising the entire organizational-operational structure.

“I am grateful for the trust placed in me and happy to hold this new position. – said Ruggeri – I am convinced that the logistics sector has great growth potential and that young professionals can play a key role in its development.

The projects we will be working on are many and challenging, but the priority will be to increase the number of members to bring them more and more interest in the world of logistics and its associative life, through the creation of synergies between various Young associations in the sector, the organization of events, the creation of new training plans and much more.”

The work program of the new president for FLC Young foresees the creation of internal and external training projects, with the aim of deepening skills in the transport and shipping logistics sector. Furthermore, Ruggeri will undertake to involve an increasing number of young professionals in the sector, with particular attention to those who are already working in the specific field.

It will also continue to organize informal meetings, such as the “Correct Coffees”, which will offer the opportunity to acquire valuable insights, deepen knowledge and exchange ideas regarding the logistics sector and beyond. Sharing experiences through the organization of events and regular meetings will be another fundamental pillar to keep the association active and interesting. Furthermore, Ruggeri will collaborate with other Young associations of related sectors to create synergies that favor the development of the logistics and transport sector.

Finally, Martina Ruggeri proposes to evaluate the creation of a social platform/Young profile within the association, in order to facilitate access to contacts, members and pertinent information, while maintaining a close connection with the Senior component.

