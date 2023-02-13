The band walloon arrow begins his tour of different Spanish cities on March 9 with a concert in Madrid to present the songs of the new album “The days will pass”.

The indie and pop band released “El Límite” in the summer of last year, a single that surprised all the fans and was a first preview of the new album that was released in December 2022. “The days will pass” It conveys the message that we have to look forward and be positive even if circumstances or situations are not.

The album has ten songs that sound energetic and fresh. In addition, the physical album will soon be available in a vinyl edition, with a card signed by Ezequiel and it will be an exclusive LP with a bonus track “Marionetas”. The presale It is now available at The House of Disco.

Arrow Valona begins this 2023 with different dates of confirmed events and concerts. Your tour will go through Madrid y Andalusia and they will have one last stop in Pontevedra for him PortAmérica Festival. the tickets on sale now on the page of wegow.com. In the case of Madrid, which is where the entire tour begins, the concert will be at the Sirocco Room and the price is 14€ plus management fees or 16€ If they are purchased at the box office. You can also buy tickets for the Pontevedra festival at this link.

The concerts are as follows:

03/09/2023 – Sala Siroco (Madrid)

30/03/2023 – Sala Malandar (Sevilla)

04/01/2023 – The Mechanics (Jaén)

04/22/2023 – El Pelícano Hall (Cádiz)

05/06/2023 – Cabaret Garage (Málaga)

05/11/2023 – RocknRolla (Granada)

07/13-14-15/07/2023 – Festival PortAmérica (Portas, Pontevedra)