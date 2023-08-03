fleeing crowd – Corriere TV

After the attacks in recent days, citizens feared it was another attack

Panic in the Rostov region of Russia over a suspicious drone seen flying in the sky. The crowd of Russian citizens flee trying to get away from the aircraft. In recent days, the area has been hit by several explosions caused by missiles and drones. Detonations caused by military drones have also been recorded in Moscow.

August 3, 2023 – Updated August 3, 2023 , 11:27 pm

