The twenty-first edition of Fleet Manager Academy, the most important Italian event dedicated to training on corporate mobility, will take place on November 16 in the Bologna exhibition center, simultaneously with Futurmotive – Expo & Talks, the international exhibition for the future of mobility , for the energy and ecological transition and innovations in the automotive sector, organized by Autopromotec and scheduled from 16 to 18 November next.

Fleet Manager Academy is the most important Italian event dedicated to training on corporate mobility, with seminars, insights, workshops dedicated to professional training. The last edition of the event organized by Econometrica-Uvet Events was held in Milan and saw the participation of over 900 corporate mobility professionals, including 632 among fleet managers, mobility managers, travel managers and brokers.

Futurmotive – Expo & Talks, the new Autopromotec spin-off event, will address the issue of energy transition from a perspective of economic, ecological and community sustainability. The participating companies will have an exhibition space of approximately 25,000 square meters at their disposal and will showcase a complete range of technological innovations and solutions to address global challenges in the automotive world, in a format designed to encourage effective interaction between companies, institutions and industry opinion leaders.


