Future of Work Life, the new Ericsson Consumer & IndustryLab report examines how employees and employers are coping with the current situation and their views on the future of work, strongly impacted by the pandemic, digitalisation and labor market flexibility .

The way people work hasn’t changed for a long time, but the pandemic has been a major disruptor. Work has changed and will continue to change in the future.

Nearly half (48%) of workers surveyed say they enjoy greater flexibility at work. 52% see flexibility in work hours or location as a key requirement, and 25% say flexibility is their top priority if they want to start looking for a new job.

Getting work done rather than going to work is considered central to this new way of conceiving working life.

In Italy, 4 out of 10 workers (40%) say they enjoy greater flexibility at work. 33% of workers see technology as a factor of flexibility and what allows them to work from anywhere. 43% see flexibility in work hours or location as a key requirement, and 21% say flexibility is their top priority if they want to start looking for a new job.

Mobile connectivity is essential to bridge the digital divide and ensure more flexible working for those without a fixed connection. To work from home, 69% of those interviewed use broadband, via cable or fiber, while, again according to the Ericsson study, 61% have 3G/4G/5G routers or can use their smartphone as a mobile device. At the same time, 29% exclusively use cellular networks to connect. The need to fully rely on mobile connectivity is particularly evident in rural areas (population less than 5,000), where 4 out of 10 people use routers and 3G/4G/5G cellular networks to connect to the Internet. It is interesting to note that even a quarter of the inhabitants of large metropolitan areas (over 5 million inhabitants) use mobile networks exclusively.

Employers need to embrace digitization and flexible workforce management, and this can be done by creating a modern workplace that supports collaboration between people, makes work easier, and values ​​employee input into decision-making.

Main findings of the study:

Flexibility is the new currency in the relationship between company and worker . Employees believe flexibility is a need to address as hybrid working will continue to be the norm: 25% of the global working population say they will prioritize flexibility above all else. Percentage that drops to 21% in Italy.

Access to digital technologies strengthens workers' confidence . The use of the right digital technologies doubles the positive reviews from employees, without increasing stress.

Decision makers and employees increasingly disagree about technology . Only 33% of employers consider employee preferences when investing in new technologies, while 4 in 10 employees struggle with tools that are not relevant to their job.

Flexible work environments can lead to increased surveillance . Balancing visibility and privacy is a challenge in hybrid work. 65% of employees who are optimistic about the flexibility afforded by technology also believe it will be accompanied by increased surveillance.

Increasingly globalized labor markets offer employers new talents but also concerns . Decision makers in emerging markets agree that loyalty is declining as remote work increases.

The future of work follows 5 guidelines . Workers prioritize: financial stability (25%) flexibility (24%) digitisation/technology (20%) work organized by projects (12%) career (19%).

. Workers prioritize:

Instead, Italian workers give priority, in order, to: stability (40%), flexibility (21%), digitalisation/technology (17%), career (17%); work organized by projects (5%).

Anders Erlandsson, head of the Ericsson IndustryLab, comments: “It is clear from our research that the future of work will increasingly depend on ICT solutions such as 5G or high-speed mobile connectivity available worldwide. We believe that the pandemic can finally be seen in the rear-view mirror and therefore we wanted to explore which changes in people’s working lives have persisted and which ones have been temporary. My favorite finding is that remote work is clearly here to stay, perhaps not quite at the level measured during the pandemic, but at significantly higher levels nonetheless.”

Jasmeet Singh Sethihead of Ericsson’s ConsumerLab, comments: “Amid rapid digitization brought on by the pandemic, our research highlights a worrying gap between the technology available in the workplace and employees’ needs for flexible working. With 6 out of 10 companies lacking the right technology for their workforce and only 2 out of 10 employees believing they have the right tools in the workplace, there is an urgent need for organizations to invest in digital tools and robust connectivity that enables collaboration distance and flexibility, not only to attract and retain the best talent, but also to remain competitive in the post-pandemic world.”

The research was conducted in 30 markets globally, including Italy; 38,000 online employee surveys, 3,600 online surveys of decision makers and 11 in-depth interviews with decision makers from selected industries in three markets: China, Spain and the United States.