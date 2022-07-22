Return flight canceled. And so far nothing strange, given the chaos in the airports this summer. But once the trip was rescheduled, their 13-month-old baby was scheduled on a different makeshift flight than her parents’.

It’s yet another airline disservice as told firsthand by Stephanie and Andrew Braham, an Australian couple traveling to Europe. The two tourists, along with their baby, had to return to Australia from Rome when the Qantas airline informed them that the flight had been canceled. Not a small damage, given that the next one was scheduled for July 26, two weeks later: Stephanie and Andrew thus had to pay for themselves the extra stay in the capital.

But not only. In rearranging the trip, Qantas put the two tourists on one plane and their 13-month-old daughter on another. The family complaints immediately began. But the airline, says the girl’s mother, “said she didn’t do anything wrong because she had booked her a ticket. Initially they denied any responsibility ».

The situation was not acceptable and the couple said they “spent 20 hours, 47 minutes and 13 seconds on the phone with Qantas, over 55 phone calls before they finally agreed to book us on new flights back home.”

In a statement to the Australian edition of the Daily Mail the Qantas airline apologized “sincerely to the family” and explained that an “administrative error” between the airline and its partner KLM “caused the child to be moved on another flight”. “We are contacting the family to provide support – said a spokesman – and we will reimburse them for their accommodation”.