Home World Flight canceled, the company puts the 13-month-old baby on a plane other than her parents
World

Flight canceled, the company puts the 13-month-old baby on a plane other than her parents

by admin
Flight canceled, the company puts the 13-month-old baby on a plane other than her parents

Return flight canceled. And so far nothing strange, given the chaos in the airports this summer. But once the trip was rescheduled, their 13-month-old baby was scheduled on a different makeshift flight than her parents’.

It’s yet another airline disservice as told firsthand by Stephanie and Andrew Braham, an Australian couple traveling to Europe. The two tourists, along with their baby, had to return to Australia from Rome when the Qantas airline informed them that the flight had been canceled. Not a small damage, given that the next one was scheduled for July 26, two weeks later: Stephanie and Andrew thus had to pay for themselves the extra stay in the capital.

But not only. In rearranging the trip, Qantas put the two tourists on one plane and their 13-month-old daughter on another. The family complaints immediately began. But the airline, says the girl’s mother, “said she didn’t do anything wrong because she had booked her a ticket. Initially they denied any responsibility ».

The situation was not acceptable and the couple said they “spent 20 hours, 47 minutes and 13 seconds on the phone with Qantas, over 55 phone calls before they finally agreed to book us on new flights back home.”

In a statement to the Australian edition of the Daily Mail the Qantas airline apologized “sincerely to the family” and explained that an “administrative error” between the airline and its partner KLM “caused the child to be moved on another flight”. “We are contacting the family to provide support – said a spokesman – and we will reimburse them for their accommodation”.

See also  Navalny: "They send me to a maximum security colony, where they pull my nails out."

You may also like

Physicists have created a strange phase of matter...

Yann disappeared in Cairo, the family out of...

The epidemic in Japan is urgent, and the...

Monkeypox, WHO declares global health emergency

Highest level alert! WHO: Monkeypox outbreak constitutes a...

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary was infected with the...

Highest level alert! WHO: Monkeypox outbreak constitutes a...

Monkeypox: WHO declares global emergency

[Let’s put this photo on file]There is no...

Ukraine, Russian missiles on the port of Odessa...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy