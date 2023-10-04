Flight Schedule for October from Santiago de Cuba: Regional and International Connections

Cuban Airport Authorities Release October Flight Schedule from Santiago de Cuba

Santiago de Cuba, October 1, 2022 – The Cuban airport authorities from the company known as ECASA have recently announced the flight schedule for the month of October from the “Antonio Maceo” International Airport in Santiago de Cuba. The schedule includes regional connections in the Caribbean, as well as flights to Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Venezuela, and the United States.

One of the regional connections is provided by InterCaribbean, which will continue operating flights every Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday with a frequency to Kingston/Providencial Islands. Additionally, on Mondays and Fridays, they will provide two frequencies, all departing from Santiago.

Cuban AeroGaviota will also offer flights to Jamaica, departing from Kingston on Mondays and Fridays, and from Havana on Fridays.

The Dominican airlines Sky High and AIR CENTURY will both connect with Santiago in October. Sky High will operate flights every day of the week to Santo Domingo, the capital of Quisque, while AIR CENTURY will continue operating on Mondays and Fridays to Santo Domingo.

The Fly AllWays Company will maintain its connections with Santiago in October, with flights departing from Gerona on Mondays, from Paramaribo on Tuesdays and Fridays, and from Havana on Saturdays. Additionally, the Haitian SUNRISE will continue operating flights to and from the capital of Haiti on Mondays and Thursdays.

For travelers heading to Venezuela, the Venezuelan airlines TURPIAL and Aerolíneas Estelar will provide flights from Santiago de Cuba. TURPIAL will operate flights every Tuesday and Wednesday, while Aerolíneas Estelar will offer two frequencies every Friday.

Air connections with the United States will also be maintained. American Airlines will continue its daily connections to Miami, and Havanatur charters will provide flights every Sunday and Thursday, also departing from Miami.

Cubana de Aviación flights, both national and international, will continue with their current frequencies. On Tuesdays, two flights will operate, one from Havana to Santiago and the other from Madrid to Havana. Fridays will also have two frequencies, with flights from Havana to Madrid and from Santiago to Havana.

Passengers are advised to check with the airlines for any updates or changes to the flight schedule. The Cuban airport authorities are committed to providing safe and efficient air travel options for travelers from Santiago de Cuba and maintaining connectivity with various destinations in the Caribbean, the Americas, and Europe.

For more information, please visit the official channels of ECASA or contact the airlines directly.

Contact:

ECASA Communications Department

Phone: XXX-XXX-XXXX

Email: info@ecasa.cu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

