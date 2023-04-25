Flight Simulator takes us to Oceania and Antarctica with the new World Update

Microsoft today announced the release of the thirteenth free World Update of Microsoft Flight Simulatorwhich this time enriches different areas of the game with more detailed and realistic content Oceania and Antarctica.

Here is the information on the new update, followed by a trailer and a set of images that show us all the news.

Explore some of the most exotic regions on Earth with World Update XIII

Microsoft Flight Simulator is excited to enrich the beauty of the simulator with new fascinating landscapes. Known as both a continent and a geographic region, straddling the Northern, Southern, Eastern and Western hemispheres, theOceania it is made up of remote coral islands, long stretches of white sand beaches, towering volcanoes, vast inland areas of uninhabited rainforest, and populous cities boasting modern architectural marvels. L’Antarctica it is an aviator’s dream destination, with adventure, intrigue and boundless vistas of pristine coastlines and inland glacial terrain.

Il World Update XIII of Microsoft Flight Simulator includes the Polynesia (Hawaii and Easter Island), the Melanesia (Fiji, New Caledonia, New Guinea, Indonesia West Papua and the Solomon Islands), the Galapagos Islands not key regions of Antarctica, especially the Antarctic Peninsula. The update offers a total of 13 countries and 28 non-sovereign territories, many of them with an improved resolution that will allow pilots to experience breathtaking new landscapes in these regions. The update is based on the latest aerial photography, satellite imagery and digital elevation modeling data. There is an updated elevation field for Hawaii and features the city of Honolulu with dozens of handcrafted buildings.

Our partner team at Orbx has also created 150 points of interest (POI) across the region, including:

Four sets of Moai monoliths on Easter Island

The Autograph Tower, the tallest building in Indonesia and the southern hemisphere.

A series of Antarctic research bases, including McMurdo Station, Scott Base and Davis Station.

The Point Venus Lighthouse in Tahiti

Orbx has also produced more than a dozen handmade airfields to launch, some of which will entice the adventurous aviatori STOL (short take-off and landing) to test their mettle, including:

A collection of dirt airstrips from the highlands of Papua New Guinea

Easter Island Mataveri International Airport (SCIP)

Kona International Airport, Hawaii (PHKO)

Nusatupe Airport (AGGN) in the Solomon Islands

Bora Bora Airport (NTTB) in French Polynesia

Moorea Airport (NTTM) in French Polynesia

Additionally, the Perfect Flight team developed eleven missions to showcase the best of Oceania. These include five flights of discovery:

The mountains of West Maui with a DG Aviation LS8-18 glider

Tahiti in un Cessna 152

Tarawa in Kiribati with a Guimbal Cabri G2 helicopter

Mauna Kea alle Hawaii with a Diamond Aircraft DA62

Central Java with a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan.

3 Landing Challenges:

Fiji Nadi International Airport (NFFN) with an Airbus A320

Palmyra Airport (PLPA) on Palmyra Atoll with a G36 Bonanza

Busilmin Airstrip (AYIN) in Papua New Guinea with a CubCrafters XCub

3 excursions: